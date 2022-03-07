7-Year-Old Drummer Caleb Hayes Crushes Slipknot’s “Sulfur” on Ellen: Watch

Ellen DeGeneres apparently has a great eye for young music talent, considering she booked Nandi Bushell on her show a few years ago. Now, the daytime talk-show host is featuring another young UK drumming sensation, 7-year-old Caleb Hayes, who impressively rocks the Slipknot song “Sulfur” on today’s episode (March 2nd) of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

A sneak peek of the episode shows Hayes’ full Ellen appearance, in which he masterfully drums along to the Slipknot single from 2008’s All Hope Is Gone. The little metalhead then sits down with DeGeneres, telling her how he has surpassed his dad when it comes to drumming skills, and naming Slipknot as his favorite band.

DeGeneres then mentions that she heard that Hayes was saving up for a special snare drum, to which he replies he was eyeing a signature model from Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. Of course, DeGeneres was setting up the youngster for a surprise, as a member of the show’s staff emerges from backstage with the very model that Hayes wanted.

Advertisement

Related Video

Back in 2019, Consequence‘s 2021 Rookie of the Year Nandi Bushell appeared on Ellen to perform Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” Since then, she’s taken the world by storm, engaging in an epic drum battle with Dave Grohl, performing onstage with Foo Fighters, co-writing a song with Tom Morello and his son, and jamming with several more rock icons.

As for the real Slipknot, they’re gearing up to embark on the first leg of their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour, which kicks off March 16th in Fargo, North Dakota. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Caleb Hayes performing Slipknot’s “Sulfur” and chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in the clip below, and see him rocking other songs by Slipknot, as well as tunes by Korn, Metallica, and more on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement