Staind’s Aaron Lewis Rants on Ukraine: “Maybe We Should Listen to What Vladimir Putin Is Saying”

The singer cited dubious conspiracy theories while questioning support for Ukraine

Aaron Lewis (photo by Amy Harris)
March 21, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is once again spewing bewildering rhetoric from the stage. This time, the singer stopped his solo show last Thursday to question support for Ukraine and said “maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying.”

    In a lengthy rant before playing his topical right-wing song “Am I the Only One,” Lewis cited the dubious conspiracy theory that Putin is attacking Ukraine to dismantle the “Deep State” — a secret government sect meant to undermine former US president Donald Trump.

    The theory has gained traction in the extreme right-wing circles frequented by people like Lewis, who previously led a chant of “f**k Joe Biden” at a solo concert. The guy apparently thinks he’s living in The X-Files, beginning his most recent tirade by imploring the crowd to be as paranoid as he is.

    “So, I’m not gonna go into some big get-myself-in-trouble dissertation,” Lewis said before doing just that (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything.”

    He then bashed the Democrats, as he tied his anti-Biden sentiments into the conspiracy that Ukraine is central to the “Deep State” and that is why Democrats want to support the country so much.

    “We have no order,” Lewis said. “We have no president. Every single day that goes by, we lose standing in the world. Everyone’s laughing at us. Everyone is positioning themselves against us. And it’s not us — it’s the government that we put in power. These are the people that are making us look bad throughout the entire world — the same people that have you convinced that we all need to support Ukraine even though all of their money laundering systems, all of their everything, the way that they get all their kickbacks and they wash everything is all through the Ukraine.”

Latest Stories

