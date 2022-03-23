Aerosmith Announce Extensive 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency is returning in 2022.

The new run of shows will take place at Park MGM’s Dolby Live starting June 17th, with dates running through the middle of December. To add to the excitement, these shows will be the first-ever live performances presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live.

General ticket sales start next Thursday (March 31st) at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, but members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow (March 24th) at 9:00 a.m. PT. A separate pre-sale for Citi card members begins Friday (March 25th) at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Furthermore, members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, can access a pre-sale beginning Monday (March 28th) at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby!” Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler remarked in a press release. “We are locked, cocked and loaded!”

In addition to Dolby Atmos spatial audio, the residency performances boasts other numerous high-tech features and visual components, including unreleased audio and never-before-seen archival content. The stage features a 12-screen media presentation produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Aerosmith previously launched the residency in 2019, playing shows through February 2020, before the pandemic put a halt to the run. The initial shows on the 2022 residency will mark Aerosmith’s first concerts in more than two years.

In addition to the Vegas gigs, Aerosmith are also set to widely release their sought-after live album, 1971: The Road Starts Hear, which was originally issued (and since sold out) on vinyl and cassette for Record Store Day 2021. A digital and CD release is set for April 8th, with pre-orders available via Amazon.

See the full list of Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency dates below. Get tickets here.

Aerosmith 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas Residency Dates:

June: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July: 2, 5, 8

September: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October: 2, 5

November: 19, 23, 26, 29

December: 2, 5, 8, 11