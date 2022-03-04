Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aisha Tyler on Getting to Join The Boys Universe With Her Diabolical Animated Short

Tyler also provides an update on the production of Archer Season 13

Aisha Tyler Interview The Boys
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Amazon Prime Video), photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 4, 2022 | 2:43pm ET

    Despite a long career as a voice actress, Aisha Tyler swears that she didn’t write one of the lead roles in her animated short for The Boys for herself. Yet she’s flawless casting as Nubia, one of the two superheroes featured in “Nubian vs Nubian,” the sixth short in the new animated anthology designed to keep The Boys fans happy until Season 3 premieres this June.

    All of the shorts in The Boys Presents: Diabolical take on unique aspects of life in this surreal universe overseen by executive producer Eric Kripke, utilizing different animation styles and some star-studded casts. In “Nubian vs Nubian,” Don Cheadle voices Nubian Prince, a superhero whose initial connection with fellow supe Nubia (Tyler) leads to marriage and a young daughter… and also the sorts of marriage issues that affect plenty of couples.

    Below, Tyler explains how she got involved with the Diabolical project, why she didn’t initially think about casting herself in the short, and the potential for these characters to appear in the live-action series at some point down the line. She also reveals where things stand in terms of production on the 13th season of Archer.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson - Interview

Bruce Dickinson on the Staying Power of Iron Maiden and His Upcoming Solo Album

March 4, 2022

Bob Moses The Silence in Between

Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

March 4, 2022

Craig Robinson Interview

Craig Robinson on Why He Loves Blending Music With Comedy and How He Feels About Snakes

March 4, 2022

Rhys Darby Interview

Rhys Darby on Finally Playing the Lead and Collaborating With Taika Waititi Again: "We Have Kindred Spirits"

March 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aisha Tyler on Getting to Join The Boys Universe With Her Diabolical Animated Short

Menu Shop Search Sale