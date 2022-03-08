Menu
Alanis Morissette Extends “Jagged Little Pill Tour” into 2022

She'll once again be joined on the road by Garbage

Alanis Morissette / Garbage, photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage
March 8, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Alanis Morissette is extending her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill into 2022.

    Following a run of UK and European shows in June, Morissette will kick off a new leg of US and Canadian dates in July. She’ll once again be joined on the road by Garbage, who also supported the 2021 leg of Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour.”

    Tickets to the North American tour go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can get access to a pre-sale by signing up for Morissette’s mailing list. Tickets to her upcoming UK tour dates can be purchased here.

    Morissette has also announced a new song called “Olive Branch,” which will be released on Friday. It marks her first new music since her 2020 album Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

    Alanis Morissette 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^
    06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^
    06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^
    06/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^
    06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro ^
    06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
    06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ United Arena ^
    06/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^
    06/28 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
    06/29 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
    07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    07/13 – London, ON @ Rock the Park Fest
    07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    07/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
    07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *
    07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
    07/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
    07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    08/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    08/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
    08/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

    ^ = w/ Beth Orton
    * = w/ Garbage

