Alanis Morissette Drops Apologetic New Single “Olive Branch”: Stream

Alanis Morissette has unveiled her latest single “Olive Branch.” Stream it below.

On the apologetic ballad, co-written with Michael Farrell, the singer-songwriter waves the white flag in a drama-ridden friendship. “I’m amazed that you have stood by all this time,” she sings over stark piano. “I’m riddled with a deep regret/ And here is my olive branch/ And I’m so sorry/ And mea culpa / I’m reaching out to make amends.”

Since releasing her 2020 album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, the Canadian-American songstress has dropped a steady stream of one-off singles, including 2021’s “Predator,” “I Miss the Band,” the Mental Health Action Day anthem “Rest,” and Willie Nelson duet “On the Road Again.”

Morissette is currently gearing up for the extended North American leg of her long-awaited 2022 world tour in celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary, which begins July 10th at Ottawa Bluesfest. Get tickets for the trek, which was pushed back more than once due to the coronavirus pandemic, here.

Speaking of the pandemic, the “Ironic” singer’s jukebox musical named after her seminal 1995 album announced it would be permanently closing on Broadway back in December because of the impact of the omicron variant. However, she’s still in the process of developing and writing the upcoming sitcom Relatable, which will be based on her life and career. The ABC show also promises to feature new original music by the star.