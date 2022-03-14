Alexisonfire Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Fresh off announcing their first album in 13 years, Canadian post-hardcore act Alexisonfire have unveiled dates for a 2022 North American tour.

The band will hit the road in support of its new LP, Otherness, which arrives on June 24th. The North American dates are broken up into three legs, with the first one kicking off May 19th in Nashville, and wrapping May 29th with an appearance at the So What Music Festival in Dallas. The second leg commences July 13th in Ottawa, Canada, and runs through a July 23rd show in New York City, while the third leg launches September 14th in Cleveland and finishes up October 9th in Anaheim, California.

Tickets for Alexisonfire’s upcoming shows go on sale this Friday (March 18th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (March 14th) and tomorrow (March 15th).

Mixed within the headlining shows are previously announced festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Furnace Fest, and Aftershock. Prior to the first North American leg, Alexisonfire have a string of March dates in South America. They’ll also play a couple dates in the UK in June.

Along with announcing their new album, Otherness, last week, the band released the new single “Sweet Dreams of Otherness.” The album is available for pre-order at this location.

See Alexisonfire’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Alexisonfire 2022 Tour Dates:

03/18 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/20 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall

03/21 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall

03/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *

03/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio *

03/26 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores

05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What Music Festival

06/03 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

06/04 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

07/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/23 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/23-25 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/08 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

* = co-headlining w/ A Day To Remember