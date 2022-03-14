Menu
Alexisonfire Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Canadian post-hardcore act will hit the road in support of its first album in 13 years

Alexisonfire
March 14, 2022 | 2:19pm ET

    Fresh off announcing their first album in 13 years, Canadian post-hardcore act Alexisonfire have unveiled dates for a 2022 North American tour.

    The band will hit the road in support of its new LP, Otherness, which arrives on June 24th. The North American dates are broken up into three legs, with the first one kicking off May 19th in Nashville, and wrapping May 29th with an appearance at the So What Music Festival in Dallas. The second leg commences July 13th in Ottawa, Canada, and runs through a July 23rd show in New York City, while the third leg launches September 14th in Cleveland and finishes up October 9th in Anaheim, California.

    Tickets for Alexisonfire’s upcoming shows go on sale this Friday (March 18th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (March 14th) and tomorrow (March 15th).

    Mixed within the headlining shows are previously announced festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Furnace Fest, and Aftershock. Prior to the first North American leg, Alexisonfire have a string of March dates in South America. They’ll also play a couple dates in the UK in June.

    alexisonfire new album otherness
    Alexisonfire Announce First Album in 13 Years, Share New Song “Sweet Dreams of Otherness”: Stream

    Along with announcing their new album, Otherness, last week, the band released the new single “Sweet Dreams of Otherness.” The album is available for pre-order at this location.

    See Alexisonfire’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Alexisonfire 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/18 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/20 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
    03/21 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
    03/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *
    03/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio *
    03/26 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
    03/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores
    05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    05/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What Music Festival
    06/03 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
    06/04 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
    07/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
    07/14 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
    07/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    07/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    07/23 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
    09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    09/23-25 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
    10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
    10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
    10/08 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

    * = co-headlining w/ A Day To Remember

Alexisonfire Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

