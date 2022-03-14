Alexisonfire Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Fresh off announcing their first album in 13 years, Canadian post-hardcore act Alexisonfire have unveiled dates for a 2022 North American tour.
The band will hit the road in support of its new LP, Otherness, which arrives on June 24th. The North American dates are broken up into three legs, with the first one kicking off May 19th in Nashville, and wrapping May 29th with an appearance at the So What Music Festival in Dallas. The second leg commences July 13th in Ottawa, Canada, and runs through a July 23rd show in New York City, while the third leg launches September 14th in Cleveland and finishes up October 9th in Anaheim, California.
Tickets for Alexisonfire’s upcoming shows go on sale this Friday (March 18th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (March 14th) and tomorrow (March 15th).
Mixed within the headlining shows are previously announced festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Furnace Fest, and Aftershock. Prior to the first North American leg, Alexisonfire have a string of March dates in South America. They’ll also play a couple dates in the UK in June.
Along with announcing their new album, Otherness, last week, the band released the new single “Sweet Dreams of Otherness.” The album is available for pre-order at this location.
See Alexisonfire’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Alexisonfire 2022 Tour Dates:
03/18 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
03/21 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
03/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *
03/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio *
03/26 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores
05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
05/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What Music Festival
06/03 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
06/04 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
07/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/23 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/23-25 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/08 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
* = co-headlining w/ A Day To Remember