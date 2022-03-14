The 2022 edition of Alice Cooper’s fundraising Coopstock festival boasts an eclectic lineup of performers. In addition to headliner Cooper, the one-day event will also feature Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Creed’s Scott Stapp, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Larry the Cable Guy, and more.

Coopstock 2 will take place April 30th at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. Proceeds will benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the bill are Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Adrian Young of No Doubt, Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band, comedian Gary Mule Deer, country band Sixwire, and actor Patrick Warburton (David Puddy on Seinfeld). Also performing will be young South Korean jazz musician Yohan Kim, as well as members of Cooper’s aforementioned teen centers.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets start at $99 for those who would like to bring their own lawn chairs. Reserved seating begins at $200 and includes a limited-edition Alice Cooper chair, and a $400 VIP pass includes dinner and drinks at a table with early entry into the event. Tickets are available via EventBrite.

Fans can also catch Alice Cooper on his 2022 headlining US tour, which kicks off this Friday, March 18th, and features Buckcherry as support on most dates. Pick up tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.