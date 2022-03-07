Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush Team Up for 2022 US Tour

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headlining 2022 US tour, with special guests Bush. The 30-city trek will run for two months from early August through early October.
The outing kicks off in Breaking Benjamin’s home state of Pennsylvania with an August 10th show in Burgettstown, and wraps up October 8th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 11th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (March 8th).
“We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” remarked Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”
Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley added, “We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice in Chains and Bush. It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”
The outing will mark Alice in Chains’ first tour dates in nearly three years, and will come during the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1992 sophomore album, Dirt, which was released in September 1992.
Prior to the late summer/early fall tour, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is embarking on a solo spring jaunt in support of his 2021 album, Brighten. Those dates kick off March 24th in Minneapolis, with tickets also available via Ticketmaster.
See the full list of dates for Alice in Chains’ tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush below, and pick up tickets here.
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2022 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/27 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/02 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/14 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
09/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
09/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
* = no Bush