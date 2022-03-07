Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush Team Up for 2022 US Tour

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headlining 2022 US tour, with special guests Bush. The 30-city trek will run for two months from early August through early October.

The outing kicks off in Breaking Benjamin’s home state of Pennsylvania with an August 10th show in Burgettstown, and wraps up October 8th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 11th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (March 8th).

“We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” remarked Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley added, “We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice in Chains and Bush. It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

The outing will mark Alice in Chains’ first tour dates in nearly three years, and will come during the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1992 sophomore album, Dirt, which was released in September 1992.

Prior to the late summer/early fall tour, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is embarking on a solo spring jaunt in support of his 2021 album, Brighten. Those dates kick off March 24th in Minneapolis, with tickets also available via Ticketmaster.

See the full list of dates for Alice in Chains’ tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush below, and pick up tickets here.

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2022 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/27 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/02 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/14 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

* = no Bush