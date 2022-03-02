AMC is Charging More for The Batman Than Other Movie Tickets

AMC must really not want Robert Pattinson to resort to arthouse porn. Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, said tickets for Pattinson’s upcoming film The Batman will cost more than other movies playing at the theater chain when it opens Friday as the company experiments with variable pricing.

“Currently, our prices for The Batman are slightly higher than the prices we are charging for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time,” Aron said during a recent webcast outlining quarterly earnings. He didn’t reveal exact pricing for the film, however.

The decision to charge more for specific movies follows AMC’s previous move to charge more for weekend shows over midweek ones, Aron said. The executive also noted that variable pricing is more common in Europe than in the United States.

Advertisement

Related Video

“This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters,” Aron said. “Indeed, in Europe we charge a premium for the best seats in the house — as do just about all sellers of tickets in other industries — take sports events, concerts and live theater, for example.”

Variable pricing is just one of many ways the theater chain has attempted to make up for the financial losses incurred from the pandemic. Last year, AMC struck a deal with Warner Bros. requiring a 45-day window before movies can hit streaming services in hopes of drumming up business.

Pattinson’s highly anticipated turn as Bruce Wayne premieres March 4th — hopefully the emo Batman is worth the money.

Advertisement