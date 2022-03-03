American Song Contest Books The Crystal Method (?), Jewel (??), Michael Bolton (???), Sisqó (?????)

In the quest to find “America’s next great hit,” American Song Contest, the US’ answer to Eurovision, has booked such up-and-coming artists as [checks notes] The Crystal Method, Jewel, Michael Bolton, and Sisqó?

We mean no disrespect to these iconic artists, who together made some of the most indelible music of the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. But the Eurovision Song Contest, which selects one artist to represent each participating country, is known for vaulting young singers to superstardom, including ABBA (1974 winners), Celine Dion (1988), and last year’s victors, the suddenly-omnipresent Måneskin. After a six-decade career, Michael Bolton has reached the very nice age of 69. Surely a rising artist could have been found to represent the great state of Connecticut?

The inaugural American Song Contest has selected 56 competitors, one for each state, as well as the US territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the federal district of Washington DC. Other recognizable names include Macy Gray, Glee and Dancing with the Stars alum Riker Lynch of the pop band R5, former The Voice contestant Jordan Smith, and the velvety-voiced Allen Stone, who has long been a favorite of aunts who heard you like music.

There are also a few buzzy emerging artists, such as the indie band courtship., breakout country star Tyler Braden, and more. American Song Contest premieres March 21st on NBC. It’s hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom knows a thing or two about turning a song competition into a career. Check out the full list of entrants below.

As for the original Eurovision Song Contest, the 2022 edition begins May 10th. Organizers recently announced that Russia will be banned due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqó

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

