American Song Contest Books The Crystal Method (?), Jewel (??), Michael Bolton (???), Sisqó (?????)

The US version of the long-running Eurovision Song Contest

The Crystal Method, Jewel, Michael Bolton, and Sisqó, images via American Song Contest (NBC)
March 3, 2022 | 5:13pm ET

    In the quest to find “America’s next great hit,” American Song Contest, the US’ answer to Eurovision, has booked such up-and-coming artists as [checks notes] The Crystal Method, Jewel, Michael Bolton, and Sisqó?

    We mean no disrespect to these iconic artists, who together made some of the most indelible music of the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. But the Eurovision Song Contest, which selects one artist to represent each participating country, is known for vaulting young singers to superstardom, including ABBA (1974 winners), Celine Dion (1988), and last year’s victors, the suddenly-omnipresent Måneskin. After a six-decade career, Michael Bolton has reached the very nice age of 69. Surely a rising artist could have been found to represent the great state of Connecticut?

    The inaugural American Song Contest has selected 56 competitors, one for each state, as well as the US territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the federal district of Washington DC. Other recognizable names include Macy Gray, Glee and Dancing with the Stars alum Riker Lynch of the pop band R5,  former The Voice contestant Jordan Smith, and the velvety-voiced Allen Stone, who has long  been a favorite of aunts who heard you like music.

    Related Video

    There are also a few buzzy emerging artists, such as the indie band courtship., breakout country star Tyler Braden, and more. American Song Contest premieres March 21st on NBC. It’s hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom knows a thing or two about turning a song competition into a career. Check out the full list of entrants below.

    As for the original Eurovision Song Contest, the 2022 edition begins May 10th. Organizers recently announced that Russia will be banned due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

    Alabama: Ni/Co
    Alaska: Jewel
    American Samoa: Tenelle
    Arizona: Las Marias
    Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
    California: Sweet Taboo
    Colorado: Riker Lynch
    Connecticut: Michael Bolton
    Delaware: Nitro Nitra
    Florida: Ale Zabala
    Georgia: Stela Cole
    Guam: Jason J.
    Hawaii: Bronson Varde
    Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
    Illinois: Justin Jesso
    Indiana: UG skywalkin
    Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
    Kansas: Broderick Jones
    Kentucky: Jordan Smith
    Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
    Maine: King Kyote
    Maryland: Sisqó
    Massachusetts: Jared Lee
    Michigan: Ada LeAnn
    Minnesota: Yam Haus
    Mississippi: Keyone Starr
    Missouri: Brett Seper
    Montana: Jonah Prill
    Nebraska: Jocelyn
    Nevada: The Crystal Method
    New Hampshire: MARi
    New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
    New Mexico: Khalisol
    New York: ENISA
    North Carolina: John Morgan
    North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
    Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
    Ohio: Macy Gray
    Oklahoma: AleXa
    Oregon: courtship.
    Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
    Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
    Rhode Island: Hueston
    South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
    South Dakota: Judd Hoos
    Tennessee: Tyler Braden
    Texas: Grant Knoche
    U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
    Utah: Savannah Keyes
    Vermont: Josh Panda
    Virginia: Almira Zaky
    Washington: Allen Stone
    Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
    West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
    Wisconsin: Jake’O
    Wyoming: Ryan Charles

