American Song Contest Books The Crystal Method (?), Jewel (??), Michael Bolton (???), Sisqó (?????)

In the quest to find “America’s next great hit,” American Song Contest, the US’ answer to Eurovision, has booked such up-and-coming artists as [checks notes] The Crystal Method, Jewel, Michael Bolton, and Sisqó?
We mean no disrespect to these iconic artists, who together made some of the most indelible music of the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. But the Eurovision Song Contest, which selects one artist to represent each participating country, is known for vaulting young singers to superstardom, including ABBA (1974 winners), Celine Dion (1988), and last year’s victors, the suddenly-omnipresent Måneskin. After a six-decade career, Michael Bolton has reached the very nice age of 69. Surely a rising artist could have been found to represent the great state of Connecticut?
The inaugural American Song Contest has selected 56 competitors, one for each state, as well as the US territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the federal district of Washington DC. Other recognizable names include Macy Gray, Glee and Dancing with the Stars alum Riker Lynch of the pop band R5, former The Voice contestant Jordan Smith, and the velvety-voiced Allen Stone, who has long been a favorite of aunts who heard you like music.
There are also a few buzzy emerging artists, such as the indie band courtship., breakout country star Tyler Braden, and more. American Song Contest premieres March 21st on NBC. It’s hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom knows a thing or two about turning a song competition into a career. Check out the full list of entrants below.
As for the original Eurovision Song Contest, the 2022 edition begins May 10th. Organizers recently announced that Russia will be banned due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Alabama: Ni/Co
Alaska: Jewel
American Samoa: Tenelle
Arizona: Las Marias
Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
California: Sweet Taboo
Colorado: Riker Lynch
Connecticut: Michael Bolton
Delaware: Nitro Nitra
Florida: Ale Zabala
Georgia: Stela Cole
Guam: Jason J.
Hawaii: Bronson Varde
Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
Illinois: Justin Jesso
Indiana: UG skywalkin
Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
Kansas: Broderick Jones
Kentucky: Jordan Smith
Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
Maine: King Kyote
Maryland: Sisqó
Massachusetts: Jared Lee
Michigan: Ada LeAnn
Minnesota: Yam Haus
Mississippi: Keyone Starr
Missouri: Brett Seper
Montana: Jonah Prill
Nebraska: Jocelyn
Nevada: The Crystal Method
New Hampshire: MARi
New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
New Mexico: Khalisol
New York: ENISA
North Carolina: John Morgan
North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
Ohio: Macy Gray
Oklahoma: AleXa
Oregon: courtship.
Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
Rhode Island: Hueston
South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
South Dakota: Judd Hoos
Tennessee: Tyler Braden
Texas: Grant Knoche
U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
Utah: Savannah Keyes
Vermont: Josh Panda
Virginia: Almira Zaky
Washington: Allen Stone
Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
Wisconsin: Jake’O
Wyoming: Ryan Charles