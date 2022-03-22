Menu
And Just Like That… Renewed for Season 2 by HBO Max

Showrunner Michael Patrick King joked, "And Just like That… our Sex life is back"

And Just Like That HBO Max Season 2
And Just Like That… (HBO Max)
March 22, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Prepare for another entry in The Carrie Diaries because And Just Like That… has been renewed for Season 2 by HBO Max.

    The Sex and the City sequel series centers on original leads Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they face their 50s and all of the unforeseen trials and tribulations that accompany it. The series premiere boasted the most-watched debut episode for the streamer — in no small part due to the shocking twist that tanked Peloton’s stock.

    In an official statement, series creator and showrunner Michael Patrick King said, “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

    Related Video

    King will also be back to executive produce the show alongside Parker, Nixon, and Davis, who will reprise their roles as well. While there are no other firm announcements on returning cast, we think it’s safe to say that Sara Ramírez’s delightfully polarizing breakout character Che Diaz will need to get to work on another tight-ten for their comedy set.

    Meanwhile, fans holding out for a resolution between Carrie and Kim Cattrall’s noticeably absent OG Samantha Jones following [spoiler] the finale’s text-exchange cliffhanger may need to let go. In February, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline that “I don’t think [she’d return]… I think they handled it really sensitively and really well. I don’t expect to have those conversations.”

