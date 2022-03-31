Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Andrea Bocelli Announces 2022 Tour Dates

The "Andrea Bocelli In Concert" tour begins in December

andrea bocelli 2022 tour dates tickets in concert december
Andrea Bocelli, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 31, 2022 | 11:39am ET

    One of the boldest voices of this or any lifetime may soon be coming to a city near you, as Andrea Bocelli has announced a new run of 2022 tour dates.

    The “In Concert” tour kicks off in December, and follows the previously-announced “Believe Tour” in June. The great Italian tenor will perform tracks from his 2020 album Believe as he cuts a zig-zag across the United States, beginning the 11-date trek in San Francisco on December 1st and hitting up cities including Las Vegas, Boston, and New York before wrapping in Miami on December 18th.

    Pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins Monday, April 4th, while the Andrea Bocelli fan club can purchase tickets from Wednesday, April 6th. General on-sale starts April 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Andrea Bocelli 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    06/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    06/18 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    06/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
    12/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    12/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    12/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/11 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
    12/13 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/16 — Savannah, GA @ enMarket Arena
    12/18 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

    andrea bocelli live in concert poster 2022 tour dates

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lady lamb ivy new single west coast tour dates stream

Lady Lamb Drops New Single "Ivy": Stream

March 31, 2022

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour tickets

How to Get Tickets to Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour"

March 29, 2022

Brad Paisley 2022 Tour Tickets

How to Get Tickets to Brad Paisley's 2022 Tour

March 29, 2022

Kraftwerk 2022 tour

Kraftwerk Add New Dates to 2022 North American Tour

March 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrea Bocelli Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale