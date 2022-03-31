Andrea Bocelli Announces 2022 Tour Dates

One of the boldest voices of this or any lifetime may soon be coming to a city near you, as Andrea Bocelli has announced a new run of 2022 tour dates.

The “In Concert” tour kicks off in December, and follows the previously-announced “Believe Tour” in June. The great Italian tenor will perform tracks from his 2020 album Believe as he cuts a zig-zag across the United States, beginning the 11-date trek in San Francisco on December 1st and hitting up cities including Las Vegas, Boston, and New York before wrapping in Miami on December 18th.

Pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins Monday, April 4th, while the Andrea Bocelli fan club can purchase tickets from Wednesday, April 6th. General on-sale starts April 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Andrea Bocelli 2022 Tour Dates:

06/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

06/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/18 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden

12/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

12/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/11 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

12/13 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/16 — Savannah, GA @ enMarket Arena

12/18 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena