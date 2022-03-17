Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Andrew Bird Unveils New Song “Atomized”: Stream

Inspired by the writing of Joan Didion

Andrew Bird Atomized New Song Video stream
Andrew Bird’s “Atomized” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 17, 2022 | 10:27am ET

    Andrew Bird has returned with his first new song of 2022, titled “Atomized.” Stream the thought-provoking track below.

    Recorded live by Bird with his four-piece band comprised of bassist Alan Hampton, drummer Abe Rounds, and guitarist-producer Mike Viola, “Atomized” is of course highlighted by Bird’s violin: deftly switching between finger-plucking and extended runs, his playing is the backbone of the single.

    On the track, Bird gives his take on the effects of social alienation upon one’s self. “May you please start making your apologies/ Blaming technology,” he sings. “Here’s what I say to them: What is your point/ Is each of us an island or more like Finland/  Here’s what I say to them: Things fall apart.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Furthering his point, Bird’s mind and body start operating separately in the surreal black-and-white video, which is directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. Watch it below.

    While creating “Atomized,” Bird was inspired by Joan Didion, who wrote in 1967 that she “had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart.” In a statement, Bird explained, “Didion was updating W.B. Yeats for the fractious ’60s. This song takes it to the pixelated present where it’s not just society that is getting atomized but the self that is being broken apart and scattered.”

    Bird’s last proper studio album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Since then, he’s released the 2020 holiday album Hark! and last year’s These 13 with his former Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmate Jimbo Mathus.

    Advertisement

    This summer, Bird is headed out on a co-headlining trek with Iron & Wine. Titled the “Outside Problems Tour,” it will take them across the US, with Allison Russell and Meshell Ndegeocello trading off as openers. The jaunt also marks Bird’s first full-band tour in nearly three years. Pick up your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Skrting on the Surface New Song Video Stream

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Unveil New Single "Skrting on the Surface": Stream

March 17, 2022

muse will of the people compliance new album song single music video

Uh Oh, Muse Announce New Album Will of the People with Song "Compliance"

March 17, 2022

Def Leppard new album 2022

Def Leppard Announce New Album Diamond Star Halos, Unveil First Single "Kick": Stream

March 17, 2022

Lights In My Head

Lights Shares Origins of New Single "In My Head" Featuring Josh Dun: Exclusive

March 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrew Bird Unveils New Song "Atomized": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale