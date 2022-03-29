Andrew Garfield Is a Stressed-Out Mormon Detective in Trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven: Watch

Andrew Garfield is trading his Spidey suit for a conservative suit and tie. The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Detective Jeb Pyre in FX’s upcoming true-crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven, which just released its first trailer. Check out the clip below.

Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven sees Pyre work to uncover the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. In the trailer, Pyre, a devout Mormon, questions his faith as he struggles to stomach the grisly case.

“The evidence points to things and beliefs that I have only ever heard whisperings about,” the detective says. “What if this case isn’t just a husband who turned against his wife?”

Under the Banner of Heaven also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat. The seven-episode series was created by Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres April 28th on Hulu.

After returning to the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield said he was “definitely open” to reprising his role as the superhero. Revisit this interview with Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire on the Spider-Man reunion here. The actor also recently appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM!, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.