Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time, Shares “All the Good Times”: Stream

It's due for release on June 3rd

Angel Olsen, photo by Angela Ricciardi
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 29, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Angel Olsen has readied a new album called Big Time. The full project is out June 3rd via Jagjaguwar, but first single “All the Good Times” is available to stream now.

    The harrowing origin story of Big Time certainly warrants the album’s name. The LP was written around the time Olsen came out to her parents as queer, something she had been avoiding for a long time. “Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” Olsen said. And while the news ultimately went over well — “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me,” the artist remembers — Olsen’s relief was quickly marred by unspeakable pain. Three days after coming out, Olsen’s father died; just weeks after that, her mother’s death followed. Three weeks after her mother’s funeral, Olsen entered Fivestar Studios with producer Jonathan Wilson and recorded Big Time. 

    Understandably, Big Time deals heavily in love and heartbreak. First single “All the Good Times” follows Olsen through the rise and fall of her first queer relationship, and it does so not with dramatic synths, but droning country organ. “I can’t say that I’m sorry when I don’t feel so wrong anymore,” Olsen sings, finally at peace. Her voice boasts the the type of hard-fought calm that only comes after a battle with the devil. The song’s music video, directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, time jumps between shots of Olsen and her partner happily in love and the artist hitting the road solo, filling a pickup truck with gas straight from an old can. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders for Big Time are available here. If the record seems a little pricey, it’s for a good cause: Jagjaguwar has teamed up with Terra Lumina Consulting to offset the carbon emissions of producing CDs and LPs. The company calculated the carbon emissions of “cradle-to-grave” use of the album, including the mining of materials, pressing and shipping the product, the electricity consumed by stereos playing the album, and end of life disposal. Carbon offsets will be purchased through Native, supporting the Medford Spring Grassland project.

    This summer, Angel Olsen will hit the road with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour,” which is on sale now. After that, Olsen will embark on a headlining European tour. Tickets to those dates, listed below, go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

    Big Time Artwork:

    Angel Olsen Big Time Album CoverArt

    Big Time Tracklist:
    01. All the Good Times
    02. Big Time
    03. Dream Thing
    04. Ghost On
    05. All the Flowers
    06. Right Now
    07. This is How it Works
    08. Go Home
    09. Through the Fires
    10. Chasing the Sun

    Advertisement

    Angel Olsen 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *
    07/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    07/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
    07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    07/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *
    08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
    08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
    08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *
    08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *
    08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *
    08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *
    08/10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *
    08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *
    08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
    08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
    08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
    08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *
    08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *
    09/26 — Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio
    09/27 — Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio
    09/29 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    09/30 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    10/01 — Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne
    10/02 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
    10/04 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    10/05 — Vienna, AT @ WUK
    10/06 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
    10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    10/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    10/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    10/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    10/13 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria
    10/14 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    10/15 — Leuven, BE @ Het Depot
    10/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/18 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    10/19 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
    10/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    10/21 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

    * = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, with special guest Spencer

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Craig Finn A Legacy of Rentals album tour Messing With the Settings single video stream watch

Craig Finn Unveils Solo Tour in Support of New Album, Shares "Messing with the Settings" Video: Watch

March 29, 2022

the national 2022 tour dates tickets

The National Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus

March 29, 2022

As I Lay Dying 2022 tour

As I Lay Dying Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

March 29, 2022

elton john north american final dates Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour

Elton John Sets Final North American Dates for "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour"

March 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time, Shares "All the Good Times": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale