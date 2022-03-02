Animal Collective Announce Additional 2022 Tour Dates

Hop into your Time Skiffs and get us to the summer because Animal Collective has expanded their 2022 US tour into June. See the full itinerary below.

Previously a 15-city trek along the east coast and midwest, the newly-announced shows take place in May and June and stretch the band’s North American leg to the west. The jaunt now includes stops in Portland, Denver, and Austin as well as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco. The US run now concludes on June 4th in Madison, Wisconsin.

Pre-sale for the additional dates begins on Thursday, March 3rd while general public follows on Friday, March 4th. Find your spot in the Collective via Ticketmaster.

The new shows also tout Philadelphia rockers Spirit of the Beehive in the supporting slot, picking up from Brooklyn singer-songwriter L’Rain earlier in the tour.

In the announcement, the band shared that they’ve partnered with the nonprofit PLUS1 to donate one dollar from each ticket to organizations “advancing justice, equity, and dignity” such as Serve Your City DC and National Harm Reduction Coalition.

The experimental quartet released their 11th album Time Skiffs on February 4th via Domino. Consequence separately spoke with both Panda Bear and Avey Tare about the project and expectations for what the former calls its “tricky” live transition.

AnCo is also set to appear at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and the Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle before their European leg commences in November.

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:

03/08 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/11 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA Hunter Center *

03/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

03/13 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

03/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

03/16 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

03/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

03/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

03/23 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

03/24 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

05/13 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/16 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/17 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

05/19 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre ^

05/23 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

05/24 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

05/26 — Bellevue CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

05/27 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

05/28 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

05/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/31 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

06/01 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

06/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

06/04 — Madison, WI @ TBA ^

07/07-09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Fest

08/12-14 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Fest

11/02 — Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s

11/03 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

11/06 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/07 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

11/12 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

11/15 — Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich

11/16 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

11/17 — Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

11/19 — Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/20 — Munich, DE @ Freiheiz

11/21 — Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

11/23 — Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier

11/24 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/27 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor

* = w/ L’Rain

^ = w/ Spirit of the Beehive