Animal Collective Announce Additional 2022 Tour Dates

The new shows include stops to Los Angeles, Portland, Austin, and more

Animal Collective Time Skiffs 2022 tour dates
Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha
March 2, 2022 | 2:19pm ET

    Hop into your Time Skiffs and get us to the summer because Animal Collective has expanded their 2022 US tour into June. See the full itinerary below.

    Previously a 15-city trek along the east coast and midwest, the newly-announced shows take place in May and June and stretch the band’s North American leg to the west. The jaunt now includes stops in Portland, Denver, and Austin as well as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco. The US run now concludes on June 4th in Madison, Wisconsin.

    Pre-sale for the additional dates begins on Thursday, March 3rd while general public follows on Friday, March 4th. Find your spot in the Collective via Ticketmaster.

    The new shows also tout Philadelphia rockers Spirit of the Beehive in the supporting slot, picking up from Brooklyn singer-songwriter L’Rain earlier in the tour.

    In the announcement, the band shared that they’ve partnered with the nonprofit PLUS1 to donate one dollar from each ticket to organizations “advancing justice, equity, and dignity” such as Serve Your City DC and National Harm Reduction Coalition.

    The experimental quartet released their 11th album Time Skiffs on February 4th via Domino. Consequence separately spoke with both Panda Bear and Avey Tare about the project and expectations for what the former calls its “tricky” live transition.

    AnCo is also set to appear at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and the Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle before their European leg commences in November.

    Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/08 — Richmond, VA @ The National *
    03/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
    03/11 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA Hunter Center *
    03/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
    03/13 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
    03/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
    03/16 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *
    03/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
    03/19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
    03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
    03/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
    03/23 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
    03/24 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
    03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    03/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
    05/13 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^
    05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
    05/16 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^
    05/17 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^
    05/19 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
    05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre ^
    05/23 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
    05/24 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^
    05/26 — Bellevue CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
    05/27 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^
    05/28 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
    05/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
    05/31 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
    06/01 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^
    06/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
    06/04 — Madison, WI @ TBA ^
    07/07-09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Fest
    08/12-14 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Fest
    11/02 — Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s
    11/03 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
    11/06 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    11/07 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    11/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
    11/12 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    11/15 — Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich
    11/16 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
    11/17 — Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
    11/19 — Vienna, AT @ Arena
    11/20 — Munich, DE @ Freiheiz
    11/21 — Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
    11/23 — Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier
    11/24 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    11/27 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor

    * = w/ L’Rain
    ^ = w/ Spirit of the Beehive

