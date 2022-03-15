Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, to Be Deported Back to Germany

Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, has finally run out of time in the United States. Best known as the fake German heiress whose shameless financial grift was fictionalized for the Netflix drama Inventing Anna, Sorokin was released from ICE custody on Monday, March 14th, and is facing “imminent deportation,” according to The New York Times.

In March 2021, 31-year-old Sorokin was arrested by ICE on charges of overstaying her visa. She was detained just six weeks after completing her four-year sentence for conning financial institutions, hotels, restaurants, and a private jet company out of more than $200,000.

Born in Russia, Sorokin immigrated to Germany with her family at the age of 15 before moving to Paris a few years later in pursuit of a fashion degree. It wasn’t too long before she moved to New York and began living out of expensive hotels and skipping out on the bill before management fully caught on.

After building up her Anna Delvey persona, she began running with Manhattan’s social elite and trotted out a plan for her own version of Soho House. Presented as a private members-only art club, Sorokin used her vision for the Anna Delvey Foundation to apply for loans in the tens of millions from banks and hedge funds.

In late 2017, Sorokin’s exploits caught up to her when she was arrested for skipping out on a hotel lunch bill. Her story was then immortalized in a 2018 New York Magazine feature, which was then adapted by Shonda Rhimes for the aforementioned Inventing Anna, for which she served as a paid consultant.