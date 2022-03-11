Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Anvil Announce New Album Impact Is Imminent, Unleash “Ghost Shadow”: Stream

The Canadian heavy metal heroes' 19th studio album arrives May 20th

anvil impact imminent
Anvil (via Facebook)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 11, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Canadian heavy metal progenitors Anvil are returning with their 19th studio album, Impact Is Imminent, on May 20th. The band has shared the video for lead single “Ghost Shadow” ahead of the release date.

    Over 40 years into their career, Anvil continue to churn out spirited rippers like “Ghost Shadow.” Frontman Steve “Lips” Kudlow’s charismatic vocals and sharp riffs guide this one, with founding drummer Robb Reiner’s pounding syncing into a thrash-like groove with Christopher “Christ” Robertson’s bass work.

    “‘Ghost Shadow’ is my sixth sense telling me I’m being watched!” Kudlow remarked via a press release. “Could be internet trolls or paranormal phenomenon! Either way the song is heavy as f**k!!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Impact Is Imminent was produced by Martin “Mattes” Pfeiffer (U.D.O.) and Jörg Uken at Uken’s Soundlodge studios. Kudlow deems it Anvil’s most cohesive record, crediting a lengthy pre-recording process that allowed him to flesh out the songs.

    “None of our previous albums blends music and lyrics into as tight a unit as Impact Is Imminent,” Kudlow said. “Everything comes together homogeneously. As a result, the new material sounds monolithic, right down to the very last details, both in terms of rhythm and harmonies. In the past, our studio sessions were sometimes like a little like jumping in at the deep end, with us having to improvise a lot and making decisions at short notice.”

    He added: “Working on Impact Is Imminent, not only was there plenty of time for the songwriting process in the run-up to the recordings, but I also had the leisure to put all my ideas to the acid test and work on them until they were perfect.”

    Advertisement

    kreator hate uber alles
     Editor's Pick
    Kreator Announce New Album Hate Über Alles, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

    Touring and releasing albums year in and year out, Anvil remain one of heavy metal hardest-working bands. The band’s underdog story was the subject of the widely seen 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil. It introduced the Canadian group to a new generation of metalheads and gave it a major boost in exposure — momentum the band is still riding.

    Pre-order Impact Is Imminent on vinyl and CD via AFM Records. Below you can watch the video for “Ghost Shadow” and see the album art and tracklist.

    Impact Is Imminent Artwork:

    a4dcd11f2bb68ac0382cd4bf82d6d62ee8a5ac6fd8fbb32054d4f3266a886fe3 Anvil Announce New Album Impact Is Imminent, Unleash Ghost Shadow: Stream

    Impact Is Imminent Tracklist:
    01. Take a Lesson
    02. Ghost Shadow
    03. Another Gun Fight
    04. Fire Rain
    05. Teabag
    06. Don‘t Look Back
    07. Someone to Hate
    08. Bad Side of Town
    09. Wizard´s Wand
    10. Lockdown
    11. Explosive Energy
    12. The Rabbit Hole
    13. Shockwave
    14. Gomez

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

billie eilish finneas one true love turning red 4*town stream

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Share "1 True Love" from Pixar's Turning Red Soundtrack: Stream

March 11, 2022

alanis morissette olive branch new single stream

Alanis Morissette Drops Apologetic New Single "Olive Branch": Stream

March 11, 2022

yungblud the funeral ozzy sharon

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Run Over Yungblud in His Video for "The Funeral": Watch

March 11, 2022

belle and sebastian if theyre shooting at you stream

Belle and Sebastian Share Song "If They're Shooting at You" in Support of Ukraine: Stream

March 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anvil Announce New Album Impact Is Imminent, Unleash "Ghost Shadow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale