Arcade Fire and David Byrne Cover “Give Peace a Chance” at Bowery Ballroom: Watch

Arcade Fire closed out their run of Ukraine benefit concerts at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom in epic fashion on Monday night, welcoming David Byrne on stage to assist them with a cover of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace a Chance.” Watch fan-shot footage below.

According to BrooklynVegan, Win Butler waded into the center of the crowd (as he is wont to do) to sing the 1969 anti-war classic, updating it with ad-libbed lyrics about Kanye West and NFTs. This was also hardly the first time Arcade Fire brought out Byrne during one of their concerts. In 2014, he joined the band on stage during their residency at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and two years later, the group recruited him to perform Talking Heads songs during a benefit in Montreal.

Byrne wasn’t the only famous face to show up at Arcade Fire’s fourth consecutive show at the venue. Actor Mike Myers made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the encore to talk about Ukraine and reintroduce the band before they played “Wake Up.”

Prior to ending the encore with “Give Peace a Chance,” Arcade Fire also debuted “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” a track from the group’s upcoming album, WE, which is out May 6th and marks Will Butler’s final LP with the band. On Saturday evening, Butler announced he was leaving the group after nearly 20 years.

Check out more footage from the concert and the full setlist below.

Setlist:

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Generation A

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Haïti

Rebellion (Lies)

Everything Now

Encore:

Wake Up

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Give Peace a Chance