Arcade Fire to Perform at March Madness Music Festival, JUNO Awards

Arcade Fire have confirmed two major public performances in support of their upcoming album, WE.

Next week, the band will headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans. Taking place on Friday night (April 1st), the concert will also feature fellow New Orleans greats Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Best yet? In-person tickets are free with registration, and the performance will also be streamed live online via AT&T’s 5G FanZone.

Arcade Fire are also confirmed to perform at Canada’s Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15th. The in-person awards show takes place at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and will be broadcast in Canada on CBC, as well as globally on CBCMusic.ca. Tickets are also available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Last week, Arcade Fire held a series of intimate shows at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. During the fourth and final night, they were joined on stage by David Byrne.

Arcade Fire’s new album, WE, is due out on May 6th. It’s preceded by the lead single, “The Lightning I, II,” which we recently crowned Song of the Week.