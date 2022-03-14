Arcade Fire Announce Ukraine Relief Benefit Concert and New Song

If you’re an Arcade Fire fan currently in the New Orleans area, you’re in luck: The indie rock superstars have announced a benefit show for Ukraine relief taking place today, March 14th at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Arcade Fire will be playing the Toulouse Theatre, where wristbands will be available for pickup at the door starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. The cost of entry is pay-what-you-can, with all proceeds going to Plus1’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

The fund was created in partnership with Arcade Fire and The National and according to the website, the money raised will “support the people of Ukraine through effective nonprofits providing humanitarian aid, refugee support, and access to critical information.” Organizations benefiting from the fund include NOVA Ukraine, People in Need, United Help Ukraine, and World Central Kitchen.

For fans who can’t make the last-minute show, the Canadian rockers had more good news to share. On Thursday, March 17th, Arcade Fire will drop a new song titled “The Lightning I, II.” As a preview, the band shared chords from the track on social media.

See the concert poster and “Lightning I, II” announcement below.

Back in December, Arcade Fire played their first concert of the COVID-19 pandemic at a corporate event for a cryptocurrency video game company. “Lightning I, II” could be a harbinger of plenty of new material to come.

In October 2020, frontman Win Butler revealed the band had written enough material for “two or three” new albums. On the eve of election night 2020, they debuted a brand new song titled “Generation A” as part of an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s election night special.

