After a four-year absence, Atlanta will return to FX on March 24th for its long-awaited third season. In anticipation, the official trailer has been released. Watch it below.

Season 3 of Atlanta finds Earn (Donald Glover), “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a European tour. Per a logline provided by FX, the group “navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

The first two episodes will premiere Thursday, March 24th beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with a new episode airing each subsequent Thursday. Following its broadcast premiere on FX, each episode of Atlanta will be available to stream on Hulu.

As announced last month, Atlanta is set to conclude after its fourth season, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall. “Death is natural,” Glover recently explained. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”