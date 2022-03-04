Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Atlanta Season 3 Trailer: Watch Donald Glover and Co. Embark on a Eurotrip

The season premiere is set for March 24th

Atlanta season 3
Atlanta (FX)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 4, 2022 | 12:27pm ET

    After a four-year absence, Atlanta will return to FX on March 24th for its long-awaited third season. In anticipation, the official trailer has been released. Watch it below.

    Season 3 of Atlanta finds Earn (Donald Glover), “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a European tour. Per a logline provided by FX, the group “navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

    The first two episodes will premiere Thursday, March 24th beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with a new episode airing each subsequent Thursday. Following its broadcast premiere on FX, each episode of Atlanta will be available to stream on Hulu.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As announced last month, Atlanta is set to conclude after its fourth season, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall. “Death is natural,” Glover recently explained. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dua lipa surprises 80 year old superfan tonight show fallon watch

Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan on Fallon: Watch

March 4, 2022

soul glo driponomics

Soul Glo Unleash “Driponomics" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

March 4, 2022

meshuggah light the shortening fuse

Meshuggah Unveil New Song "Light the Shortening Fuse": Stream

March 4, 2022

your old droog yod wave album stream

Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album YOD Wave: Stream

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Atlanta Season 3 Trailer: Watch Donald Glover and Co. Embark on a Eurotrip

Menu Shop Search Sale