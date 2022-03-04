Menu
Rap Song of the Week: Baby Tate Teaches You How to “Sl*t Him Out Again”

Plus, hear essential tracks from the late King Von, The Cool Kids, and Kool G Rap

baby tate sl*t him out again rap song of the week
Baby Tate, photo by Scrill Davis
March 4, 2022 | 3:22pm ET

    Rap Song of the Week is a new music feature breaking down the essential hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Baby Tate shares her ode to sexual freedom, “Sl*t Him Out Again.”

    Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion are three of the biggest names in music, but being a woman in hip-hop hasn’t gotten much easier. Just ask the ass-kicking Rico Nasty, who was treated disrespectfully by fans while opening for Playboi Carti without any support from the headliner.

    Unfortunately, chances are fellow rising star Baby Tate will have to deal with a similar disappointment at some point, but on paper at least, the Georgia native is well acquainted with self-affirmation, as heard on her late 2020 breakout “I Am.”

    And with songs like “Sl*t Him Out Again” (the remix to February’s “Sl*t Him Out”), Baby Tate takes pride in turning the male gaze on its head. Thanks to trailblazing forebearers like Trina, Lil’ Kim, and Nicki, the 25-year-old rapper and singer isn’t shy about demanding that her needs be met in the bedroom, with her lover’s wants coming second or hell, maybe even third.

    Declaring “ménage ain’t just for him” isn’t new, but I’m pretty sure no one else has rapped this nonchalantly about “forcing” a dude to taste his own cum: “Gargle on his kids, then spit ’em in his mouth.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. It’s not a one-sided situation, either, as Tate likes to get a little freaky herself. “I like to get messy, ain’t nobody scared of a lil’ skeet,” she raps. “Buss it on my face, they say, “Nut keep that skin clean.'”

    Along for the ride is fellow George rapper Kali, who’s double the trouble — equally adept with women and men. “Heard she got a n****, put my pussy in her mouth/ I can take your n**** or your bitch, fuck that house,” she boasts. The collaboration is just the latest instance of Tate working with other female artists — living up to the precedent she set with 2019’s GIRLS.

