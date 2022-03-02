BADBADNOTGOOD Share New Single “Open Channels”: Stream

BADBADNOTGOOD are back with more slow, moody jazz in the form of their new single “Open Channels,” previously only available with physical copies of last year’s album Talk Memory. The digital release also comes with a black-and-white short film directed by Sylvain Chaussée.

Clocking in at four-and-a-half minutes long, “Open Channels” builds off the subtle drumming of Alexander Sowinski and a creeping bass line from Chester Hansen before making way for the epic jazz stylings of Leland Whitty’s sax playing. Equally befitting a dreary winter day or one full of sunshine, the song is a comforting listen. Watch the video below.

The Toronto trio released Talk Memory in October via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure after previewing the album with the opening track “Signal From the Noise” and single “Beside April.” Guest performers on the LP include Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

“Open Channels” arrives ahead of BADBADNOTGOOD’s upcoming run of tour dates in North America and Europe kicking off next week, which includes a pair of dates with Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. See the full schedule below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

BADBADNOTGOOD 2022 Tour Dates:

03/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

03/08 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *

03/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

03/14 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

03/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel &

03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

03/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

06/28 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/30 — Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/08 — Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz

07/09 — Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live

08/14 — Budapest @ Sziget Festival

08/16 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy

08/19 — Portugal @ Parades de Coura

08/20 — Netherlands @ Lowlands

08/31 — Quebec, QC @ Imperial Bell %

09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre %

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY %

11/18 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28 — Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

12/02 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04 — Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria

12/06 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11 — Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

* = w/ Skiifall and Standing on the Corner

& = w/ Skiifall and DJ-Rahill

^ = w/ Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

% = w/ Skiifall and Lefto

