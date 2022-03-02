Menu
BADBADNOTGOOD Share New Single “Open Channels”: Stream

Previously only available with physical editions of last year's Talk Memory

BADBADNOTGOOD Open Channels new song video stream
BADBADNOTGOOD, photo by Jamal Burger
March 2, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    BADBADNOTGOOD are back with more slow, moody jazz in the form of their new single “Open Channels,” previously only available with physical copies of last year’s album Talk Memory. The digital release also comes with a black-and-white short film directed by Sylvain Chaussée.

    Clocking in at four-and-a-half minutes long, “Open Channels” builds off the subtle drumming of Alexander Sowinski and a creeping bass line from Chester Hansen before making way for the epic jazz stylings of Leland Whitty’s sax playing. Equally befitting a dreary winter day or one full of sunshine, the song is a comforting listen. Watch the video below.

    The Toronto trio released Talk Memory in October via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure after previewing the album with the opening track “Signal From the Noise” and single “Beside April.” Guest performers on the LP include Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

    “Open Channels” arrives ahead of BADBADNOTGOOD’s upcoming run of tour dates in North America and Europe kicking off next week, which includes a pair of dates with Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. See the full schedule below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    BADBADNOTGOOD 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *
    03/08 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
    03/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *
    03/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
    03/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
    03/14 — Boston, MA @ Royale *
    03/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel &
    03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &
    03/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &
    04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    04/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^
    04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^
    04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    06/28 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia
    06/30 — Poland @ Open’er Festival
    07/08 — Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz
    07/09 — Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live
    08/14 — Budapest @ Sziget Festival
    08/16 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy
    08/19 — Portugal @ Parades de Coura
    08/20 — Netherlands @ Lowlands
    08/31 — Quebec, QC @ Imperial Bell %
    09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre %
    09/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY %
    11/18 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    11/19 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
    11/21 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
    11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    11/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    11/28 — Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
    11/29 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    11/30 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
    12/02 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
    12/03 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    12/04 — Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria
    12/06 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    12/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    12/09 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    12/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    12/11 — Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
    12/13 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

    * = w/ Skiifall and Standing on the Corner
    & = w/ Skiifall and DJ-Rahill
    ^ = w/ Freddie Gibbs and Madlib
    % = w/ Skiifall and Lefto

