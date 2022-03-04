Band of Horses Perform “Crutch” on Fallon: Watch

Band of Horses have a new album out today, so they swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the occasion. Watch the band perform the Things Are Great cut “Crutch” — which happens to be the band’s first No. 1 single — below.

With a new lineup that includes Archers of Loaf bassist Matt Gentling, the band clearly enjoyed being in front of an audience with the new material. Frontman Ben Bridwell in particular had a small smile on his face, despite singing a song ostensibly about his divorce. He did tell us he was looking forward to playing the new songs live, after all. Check out the replay below.

Things Are Great marks Band of Horses’ first full-length since 2016’s Why Are You OK. In addition to “Crutch,” BoH previewed the LP with the singles “In Need of Repair” and “Lights.” The band will support the release on a North American tour with The Black Keys. Tickets to all BoH’s dates are available now via Ticketmaster.

Bridwell recently chatted with Consequence about the group’s world-weary new project, a heavier album mired in depression and divorce. The frontman took a deep, personal dive into the experience of the record, so revisit that interview here.