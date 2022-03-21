Banks Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “I Still Love You”: Stream

Ahead of her upcoming album Serpentina, Banks has unveiled her latest single “I Still Love You,” and shared a handful of upcoming North American tour dates.

Stripped down to a solo piano accompaniment, “I Still Love You” lays Banks’ soul bare, as she sings about missing someone with whom she hasn’t been in contact in several years. “Get to know me once more baby,” the pop artist sings. “With all your issues/ I still miss you/ Haven’t met one like you baby.”

In a statement, Banks revealed that “I Still Love You” has been in her vault for more than six years. “It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world,” she said. “It’s about loving someone you don’t talk to anymore. Missing the little things about them. Even the things you thought you hate. I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it’s as special to those who hear it as it is to me.”

The song arrives with an accompanying music video co-directed and edited by Banks with James Mountford. Watch it below.

In support of Serpentina, which drops on April 8th, Banks will play a trio of US shows. The singer’s performance in San Diego on May 25th will be followed by a show in Santa Ana, California two days later, after which she’ll make an appearance at BottleRock 2022.

Tickets for the standalone performances go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours here. A press release promises more tour dates to be announced soon.

Ahead of “I Still Love You,” Banks shared last summer’s “Skinnydipped” and “The Devil,” as well as the more recent “Holding Back,” which she debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Banks 2022 Tour Dates:

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/28- Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock