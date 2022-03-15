Menu
Barack Obama Is a Nature Documentarian in Trailer for Our Great National Parks: Watch

He also produced the series, which hits Netflix on April 13th

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)
March 15, 2022 | 5:26pm ET

    Barack Obama is trading the White House for the great outdoors. The 44th US President lends his voice to the new Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks, which just released its first trailer. Check out the clip below.

    From a fish that walks on land to hippos that surf the ocean waves, Obama waxes poetic about the little-known animals that inhabit our planet. “Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviors,” he narrates, before making a physical appearance in the trailer.

    Our Great National Parks explores the likes of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in California, the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, the Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, and the Chilean Patagonia — all of which are sanctuaries former President Obama calls “a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research.”

    With five one-hour episodes, Our Great National Parks comes from WildSpace Productions and Freeborne Media in association with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions. President Obama serves as executive producer for Higher Ground alongside James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis, while Sophie Todd serves as series producer. All five episodes arrive on Netflix on April 13th.

    Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2018 to produce films and series under the Higher Ground banner. In 2020, the production company’s project American Factory won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The company’s latest projects include Kevin Hart’s comedy Fatherhood and the 9/11-survivor legal drama Worth.

