Barrie Shares New Song “Concrete”: Stream

Barrie has previewed her new album Barbara with a new single called “Concrete,” just in time for her upcoming world tour. Listen to the song and check out her forthcoming tour dates below.
Warm with pulsating, reverb-heavy synths and Barrie Lindsey’s gentle voice, “Concrete” builds a shimmering soundscape while remaining relatively subdued. In a statement, the artist acknowledged this juxtaposition, touching on the awkward process of coming into your own.
“[“Concrete”] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically,” Barrie said. “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.” The song comes with a lo-fi music video directed by Barrie and her wife Gabby Smith, where the two, joined by Jordyn Tomlin, ground themselves with interpretive dance. Check out the clip below.
“Concrete” appears on Barrie’s upcoming album Barbara, out March 25th via Winspear. The follow up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here, recorded when Barrie was still a five-piece band, Barbara marks Lindsey’s first solo project. In addition to “Concrete,” Barbara contains the previously released single “Frankie,” an honorable mention for our Song of the Week. Pr-eorder the album here, and scroll down to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.
Barrie will also head out on the road this week. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Barbara Artwork:
Barbara Tracklist:
01. Jersey
02. Frankie
03. Jenny
04. Concrete
05. Dig
06. Bully
07. Harp 2 Interlude
08. Harp 2
09. Quarry
10. Basketball
11. Bloodline
Barrie 2022 Tour Dates:
03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
03/05 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
03/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
03/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/24 — Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl
03/25 — Brighton, UK @ Resident
03/26 — London, UK @ Banquet
03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
03/30 — Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records
03/31 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East
04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
04/30 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
05/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
05/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas
* = w/ with Sunflower Bean