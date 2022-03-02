Menu
Barrie Shares New Song “Concrete”: Stream

From the forthcoming album Barbara, out March 25th

Barrie, photo by Alexa Viscius
Barrie, photo by Alexa Viscius
March 2, 2022 | 5:24pm ET

    Barrie has previewed her new album Barbara with a new single called “Concrete,” just in time for her upcoming world tour. Listen to the song and check out her forthcoming tour dates below.

    Warm with pulsating, reverb-heavy synths and Barrie Lindsey’s gentle voice, “Concrete” builds a shimmering soundscape while remaining relatively subdued. In a statement, the artist acknowledged this juxtaposition, touching on the awkward process of coming into your own.

    “[“Concrete”] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically,” Barrie said. “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.” The song comes with a lo-fi music video directed by Barrie and her wife Gabby Smith, where the two, joined by Jordyn Tomlin, ground themselves with interpretive dance. Check out the clip below.

    Related Video

    “Concrete” appears on Barrie’s upcoming album Barbara, out March 25th via Winspear. The follow up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here, recorded when Barrie was still a five-piece band, Barbara marks Lindsey’s first solo project. In addition to “Concrete,” Barbara contains the previously released single “Frankie,” an honorable mention for our Song of the Week. Pr-eorder the album here, and scroll down to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    Barrie will also head out on the road this week. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Barbara Artwork:

    barrie barbara artwork

    Barbara Tracklist:
    01. Jersey
    02. Frankie
    03. Jenny
    04. Concrete
    05. Dig
    06. Bully
    07. Harp 2 Interlude
    08. Harp 2
    09. Quarry
    10. Basketball
    11. Bloodline

    Barrie 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
    03/05 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
    03/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
    03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
    03/10 —  Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
    03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
    03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
    03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/24 — Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl
    03/25 — Brighton, UK @ Resident
    03/26 — London, UK @ Banquet
    03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
    03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
    03/30 — Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records
    03/31 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East
    04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    04/30 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    05/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
    05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
    05/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

    * = w/  with Sunflower Bean

