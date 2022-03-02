Barrie Shares New Song “Concrete”: Stream

Barrie has previewed her new album Barbara with a new single called “Concrete,” just in time for her upcoming world tour. Listen to the song and check out her forthcoming tour dates below.

Warm with pulsating, reverb-heavy synths and Barrie Lindsey’s gentle voice, “Concrete” builds a shimmering soundscape while remaining relatively subdued. In a statement, the artist acknowledged this juxtaposition, touching on the awkward process of coming into your own.

“[“Concrete”] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically,” Barrie said. “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.” The song comes with a lo-fi music video directed by Barrie and her wife Gabby Smith, where the two, joined by Jordyn Tomlin, ground themselves with interpretive dance. Check out the clip below.

“Concrete” appears on Barrie’s upcoming album Barbara, out March 25th via Winspear. The follow up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here, recorded when Barrie was still a five-piece band, Barbara marks Lindsey’s first solo project. In addition to “Concrete,” Barbara contains the previously released single “Frankie,” an honorable mention for our Song of the Week. Pr-eorder the album here, and scroll down to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Barrie will also head out on the road this week. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Barbara Artwork:

Barbara Tracklist:

01. Jersey

02. Frankie

03. Jenny

04. Concrete

05. Dig

06. Bully

07. Harp 2 Interlude

08. Harp 2

09. Quarry

10. Basketball

11. Bloodline

Barrie 2022 Tour Dates:

03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

03/05 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

03/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

03/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/24 — Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl

03/25 — Brighton, UK @ Resident

03/26 — London, UK @ Banquet

03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

03/30 — Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records

03/31 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East

04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/30 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

05/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

* = w/ with Sunflower Bean