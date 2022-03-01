Menu
Bartees Strange Shares Origins of New Song “Heavy Heart”: Exclusive

Marking his label debut on 4AD

Bartees Strange Origins, photo by Luke Piotrowski
March 1, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Origins is a new music feature granting artists an opportunity and platform to share unique insights into their latest release. Today, Bartees Strange breaks down his new single “Heavy Heart.”

    Since stepping out as a solo artist a few years ago, Bartees Strange has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and talented musicians in indie rock. Today, he has cemented that status by signing to 4AD, the renowned label that’s also home to artists like The National and Big Thief.

    To mark the occasion, Strange has shared “Heavy Heart,” a cathartic track unloading years of guilt for the sacrifices made for his music career and the mixed feelings that came with the success of his 2020 debut Live Forever, which landed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the weight lifted, he’s ready to find reasons to look toward the future and celebrate life’s wins.

    “Guilt can be a powerful driving force — like jealousy or anger,” Strange tells Consequence. “Personally, it’s pushed me to do a lot, this feeling that I have to do something ‘big’ to justify the sacrifices made for me. But really, it’s not sustainable. And I’ve learned that over the years. This song at its core is about looking guilt in the face and still feeling the need to celebrate.”

    Watch the Missy Dabice-directed “Heavy Heart” video below, followed by Strange’s full Origins of the track.

    Next month, Strange will serve as an opener on Car Seat Headrest’s US tour. Tickets are on sale right now at Ticketmaster. After that, he will embark on his debut headlining tour across the UK and Europe taking place in July. Tickets for those dates will be available at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, March 4th here.

