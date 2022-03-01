Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bauhaus Announce First US Tour in 16 Years

The goth rock purveyors will play shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, New York City, and more

Bauhaus 2022 tour dates
Bauhaus, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 1, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Goth rock purveyors Bauhaus have announced dates for their first US tour in 16 years.

    In May, following an appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, the band will play headlining shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and Tempe. They’re also set to play two shows at New York’s Kings Theatre in September.

    Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J first reunited in late 2019, playing a trio of shows in Los Angeles. However, additional US dates scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

    Related Video

    Tickets to Bauhaus’ upcoming tour dates go on sale Friday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Chicks 2022 Summer Tour Dates Gaslighter

How to Get Tickets to The Chicks' 2022 Tour

March 1, 2022

how to buy greta van fleet tickets

How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet's 2022 Tour

March 1, 2022

Laura Jane Grace Tim Kasher Anthony Green Carousel 2022 tour

Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

March 1, 2022

Halestorm spring tour

Halestorm Announce Spring 2022 US Tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry

March 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bauhaus Announce First US Tour in 16 Years

Menu Shop Search Sale