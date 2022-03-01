Bauhaus Announce First US Tour in 16 Years

Goth rock purveyors Bauhaus have announced dates for their first US tour in 16 years.

In May, following an appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest, the band will play headlining shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and Tempe. They’re also set to play two shows at New York’s Kings Theatre in September.

Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J first reunited in late 2019, playing a trio of shows in Los Angeles. However, additional US dates scheduled in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets to Bauhaus’ upcoming tour dates go on sale Friday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre