beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia, Shares “Talk”: Stream

Our 2021 Rookie of the Year returns in July with her sophomore full-length

beatopia beabadoobee new album talk new single tour dates stream
beabadoobee, photo by Erika Kamano
March 23, 2022 | 3:21pm ET

    beabadoobee’s sophomore album is on the way. Entitled Beatopia, it’s due out on July 15th via Dirty Hit. As part of today’s announcement, our 2021 Rookie of the Year has also shared the album’s lead single, “Talk,” and mapped out a 2022 tour in North America and the UK

    Beatopia’s title is pulled from the fantastical, personal world that beabadoobee’s Bea Kristi devised in her imagination as a seven-year-old, and has kept close to her heart to this day. Across the record’s 14 tracks, Bea weaves together elements of fuzzy rock, homey singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and straightforward pop.

    “Talk” exemplifies Bea’s versatility, drawing upon her tried-and-true blend of pop-rock. Watch the song’s video, which features 150 of the musician’s biggest fans, below.

    “I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album,” Bea said in a statement. “I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging.”

    Bea’s tour kicks off at Coachella next month, taking her across North America. Alongside her slew of headlining shows, she’ll also be supporting Halsey as well as Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers. Bea will then start the UK leg of the tour in October, wrapping things up with a hometown show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    beabadoobee’s debut album was 2020’s Fake It Flowers. Last year, she released the Our Extended Play EP, and recently teamed up with Cavetown on “Fall In Love With a Girl.”

    Beatopia Artwork:

    Beatopia Tracklist:
    01. Beatopia Cultsong
    02. 10:36
    03. Sunny Day
    04. See you Soon
    05. Ripples
    06. the perfect pair
    07. broken cd
    08. Talk
    09. Lovesong
    10. Pictures of Us
    11. fairy song
    12. Don’t get the deal
    13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)
    14. You’re here that’s the thing

    beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
    04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/25 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
    04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    05/17 –  West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *
    05/19 –  Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    05/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
    05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
    05/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    05/24 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *
    05/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *
    05/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park *
    05/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
    06/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
    06/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    06/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National *
    06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    06/10 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
    06/11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN
    06/18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic
    06/25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK
    07/07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
    07/08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland
    07/10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland
    07/15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK
    07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^
    07/23 – Newport, RI @ Fort Adams State Park ^
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
    07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater ^
    07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^
    07/30 –  Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Fest
    08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/11 –  Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/20 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival
    08/21 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival
    08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival
    08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
    10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
    10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
    10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
    10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
    10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

    * = w/ Halsey
    ^ = w/ Bleachers

