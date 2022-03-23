beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia, Shares “Talk”: Stream

beabadoobee’s sophomore album is on the way. Entitled Beatopia, it’s due out on July 15th via Dirty Hit. As part of today’s announcement, our 2021 Rookie of the Year has also shared the album’s lead single, “Talk,” and mapped out a 2022 tour in North America and the UK

Beatopia’s title is pulled from the fantastical, personal world that beabadoobee’s Bea Kristi devised in her imagination as a seven-year-old, and has kept close to her heart to this day. Across the record’s 14 tracks, Bea weaves together elements of fuzzy rock, homey singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and straightforward pop.

“Talk” exemplifies Bea’s versatility, drawing upon her tried-and-true blend of pop-rock. Watch the song’s video, which features 150 of the musician’s biggest fans, below.

“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album,” Bea said in a statement. “I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging.”

Bea’s tour kicks off at Coachella next month, taking her across North America. Alongside her slew of headlining shows, she’ll also be supporting Halsey as well as Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers. Bea will then start the UK leg of the tour in October, wrapping things up with a hometown show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

beabadoobee’s debut album was 2020’s Fake It Flowers. Last year, she released the Our Extended Play EP, and recently teamed up with Cavetown on “Fall In Love With a Girl.”

Beatopia Artwork:

Beatopia Tracklist:

01. Beatopia Cultsong

02. 10:36

03. Sunny Day

04. See you Soon

05. Ripples

06. the perfect pair

07. broken cd

08. Talk

09. Lovesong

10. Pictures of Us

11. fairy song

12. Don’t get the deal

13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)

14. You’re here that’s the thing

beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

05/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/24 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *

05/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *

05/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park *

05/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

06/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

06/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

06/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/10 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN

06/18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

06/25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

07/07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

07/08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

07/10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland

07/15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

07/23 – Newport, RI @ Fort Adams State Park ^

07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^

07/30 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Fest

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/20 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival

08/21 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival

08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

* = w/ Halsey

^ = w/ Bleachers