beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia, Shares “Talk”: Stream

beabadoobee’s sophomore album is on the way. Entitled Beatopia, it’s due out on July 15th via Dirty Hit. As part of today’s announcement, our 2021 Rookie of the Year has also shared the album’s lead single, “Talk,” and mapped out a 2022 tour in North America and the UK
Beatopia’s title is pulled from the fantastical, personal world that beabadoobee’s Bea Kristi devised in her imagination as a seven-year-old, and has kept close to her heart to this day. Across the record’s 14 tracks, Bea weaves together elements of fuzzy rock, homey singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and straightforward pop.
“Talk” exemplifies Bea’s versatility, drawing upon her tried-and-true blend of pop-rock. Watch the song’s video, which features 150 of the musician’s biggest fans, below.
“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album,” Bea said in a statement. “I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging.”
Bea’s tour kicks off at Coachella next month, taking her across North America. Alongside her slew of headlining shows, she’ll also be supporting Halsey as well as Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers. Bea will then start the UK leg of the tour in October, wrapping things up with a hometown show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.
beabadoobee’s debut album was 2020’s Fake It Flowers. Last year, she released the Our Extended Play EP, and recently teamed up with Cavetown on “Fall In Love With a Girl.”
Beatopia Artwork:
Beatopia Tracklist:
01. Beatopia Cultsong
02. 10:36
03. Sunny Day
04. See you Soon
05. Ripples
06. the perfect pair
07. broken cd
08. Talk
09. Lovesong
10. Pictures of Us
11. fairy song
12. Don’t get the deal
13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)
14. You’re here that’s the thing
beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/25 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *
05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
05/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/24 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *
05/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *
05/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park *
05/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
06/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
06/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
06/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National *
06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/10 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
06/11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN
06/18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic
06/25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK
07/07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
07/08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland
07/10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland
07/15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK
07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^
07/23 – Newport, RI @ Fort Adams State Park ^
07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater ^
07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^
07/30 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Fest
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/20 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival
08/21 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival
08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
* = w/ Halsey
^ = w/ Bleachers