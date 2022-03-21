Ben Stiller to Play Jack Torrance in The Shining Stage Adaptation

Jack Nicholson immortalized Jack Torrance in the 1980 film adaptation of The Shining, but Ben Stiller may soon take his own stab at the character on the stage. According to Variety, Stiller is in talks to star in Ivo van Hove’s upcoming theater adaptation of Stephen King’s classic story.

van Hove’s production is scheduled to open on London’s West End next January, with rehearsals set to begin in the fall. According to Variety, the production is expected to stick more to King’s novel than Stanley Kubrick’s film, which King famously criticized for, amongst other things, attributing Torrance’s psychological breakdown to the isolation of the Overlook Hotel more than to the hotel’s supernatural forces.

Simon Stephens has signed on as a writer, while Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender are set to produce.

The Shining won’t be Stiller’s first foray into theater. The actor made his Broadway debut in the 1986 production of House of Blue Leaves, then returned to the production in 2011 for a revival with Edie Falco and Jennifer Jason Leigh. As for van Hove, the Belgian director has led Broadway productions of A View from the Bridge, Network, and West Side Story. In 2019, he directed a West End take on All About Eve starring Gillian Anderson and Lily James.

Stiller most recently stepped behind the director’s chair to lead Apple TV+’s thriller Severance.