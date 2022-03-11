Menu
Benny the Butcher Unleashes New Album Tana Talk 4: Stream

Featuring appearances from J. Cole, Diddy, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Boldy James

Benny the Butcher, photo by Cam Kirk
March 11, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Benny the Butcher has released his new album Tana Talk 4. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Tana Talk 4 is the Buffalo rapper’s final album released independently through EMPIRE before he moves on to Def Jam, where he signed late last year. Along for the ride is an all-star lineup of guest features including J. Cole, Diddy, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Boldy James. Production is completely handled by The Alchemist and Daringer

    In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, The Butcher explained how Tana Talk 4 is different from his previous projects. “My content is gonna switch: I’m not in the streets anymore, I’m not doing shit like that,” he said. “My content is gonna be different. It’s just a bigger sound, a fuller sound. And I’m not even talking about the music, the production: I’m talking about me, what I’ma bring to the table.”

    Ahead of the album’s release, he shared the lead single “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole, which was named Rap Song of the Week. Tana Talk 4 is the direct sequel to 2018’s Tana Talk 3 and follows Benny’s 2020 breakout album Burden of Proof. Since the latter project, he’s shared a litany of other releases, including last year’s Pyrex Picasso EP  and The Plugs I Met 2 with producer Harry Fraud.

    Tana Talk 4 Artwork:

    Tana Talk 4 Tracklist:
    01. Johnny P’s Caddy (feat. J. Cole)
    02. Back 2x (feat. Stove God Cooks)
    03. Super Plug
    04. Weekends in the Perry’s (feat. Boldy James)
    05. 10 More Commandments (feat. Diddy)
    06. Tyson vs. Ali (feat. Conway the Machine)
    07. Uncle Bun (feat. 38 Spesh)
    08. Thowy’s Revenge
    09. Billy Joe
    10. Guerrero (feat. Westside Gunn)
    11. Bust a Brick Nick
    12. Mr. Chow Hall

