Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ukrainian Band Beton Reimagine The Clash’s “London Calling” as Anti-War Anthem “Kyiv Calling”: Stream

Recorded with The Clash's blessing

beton kyiv calling clash london calling cover
Beton, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 21, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Ukrainian hardcore punks Beton have updated The Clash’s “London Calling” into “Kyiv Calling,” a 2022 call to arms in support of their nation’s capital.

    As The Guardian points out, the surviving members of The Clash gave Beton their blessing to rework the 1979 hit. “Kyiv calling to the whole world/ Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls,” Beton singer Andriy Zholob sings. “A nuclear error, but I have no fear/ ‘Cause Kyiv is rising/ We live for resistance!”

    Beton recorded “Kyiv Calling” at a studio in Lviv, Ukraine last week. Its accompanying video interweaves clips of the band with footage of Ukraine captured by friends, family, colleagues, and volunteers, documenting some of the recent brutal attacks across the country. All proceeds from the track will go to the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM) to help fund a shared communications system that will alert the population to threats and lobby for international support.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The three members of Beton are going beyond music to support Ukraine, too. Zholob works as an orthopedic doctor, aiding wounded soldiers and civilians, while drummer Bohdan Hrynko and bassist Oleg Hula have joined the territorial defense and are prepared to join the resistance if called upon.

    “Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defense,” Zholob told The Guardian. “They’ve changed guitars to guns. We hope this song shows Ukrainians’ spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression. We are glad it is going to be played around the world as a symbol of solidarity and hope.”

    “London Calling” recently made the Top 10 of Consequence’s Top 40 Punk Songs of All Time, and Beton’s reimagining certainly does it justice. Listen below.

    Advertisement

    Indie rockers Belle and Sebastian recently released their new single “If They’re Shooting at You” in solidarity with Ukraine, while Arcade Fire has held a series of benefit concerts.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Delta Spirit One Is One new album What's Done Is Done new song video stream

Delta Spirit Announce New Album One Is One, Share "What's Done Is Done": Stream

March 21, 2022

trent reznor danny elfman native intelligence big mess collector's edition stream

Trent Reznor and Danny Elfman Share "Native Intelligence" Remix: Stream

March 21, 2022

phife dawg a tribe called quest posthumous album forever tracklist artwork title track stream

Phife Dawg's Estate Details Posthumous Album Forever, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 19, 2022

neil young official release series volume 4 box set vinyl cd hawks and doves reactor this note's for you eldorado ep

Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 4 Box Set

March 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ukrainian Band Beton Reimagine The Clash's "London Calling" as Anti-War Anthem "Kyiv Calling": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale