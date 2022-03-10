Jimmy McGill Reaches His Final Form in Trailer for Final Season of Better Call Saul: Watch

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is fast-approaching, and if the official trailer is any indication, it’s going to satisfy ravenous fans of Breaking Bad and its spin-off. Check it out below.

After an ominous shot of the Salamanca twins, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) asks Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), “You ever feel like you’re being followed?” He responds, “You know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth,” to which Kim asks, “You think we’re wicked?”

From there, the trailer pans to the office of the recently christened Saul Goodman, full of eager clients. The Twins reenter the picture, with shots of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton), who are locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Split into two parts, Better Call Saul is set for a two-episode premiere on AMC on April 18th. The first seven episodes will air in April and May, while the remainder will begin airing on July 11th after a six-week break.

The Season 6 premiere will air almost exactly two years after the finale of Season 5. It was delayed first by the pandemic and then by Odenkirk’s scary heart attack last summer.

An animated spin-off, Slippin’ Jimmy, will air sometime this spring.