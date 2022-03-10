Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jimmy McGill Reaches His Final Form in Trailer for Final Season of Better Call Saul: Watch

Season 6 premieres on AMC on April 18th

Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer Watch
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 10, 2022 | 12:49pm ET

    The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is fast-approaching, and if the official trailer is any indication, it’s going to satisfy ravenous fans of Breaking Bad and its spin-off. Check it out below.

    After an ominous shot of the Salamanca twins, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) asks Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), “You ever feel like you’re being followed?” He responds, “You know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth,” to which Kim asks, “You think we’re wicked?”

    From there, the trailer pans to the office of the recently christened Saul Goodman, full of eager clients. The Twins reenter the picture, with shots of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton), who are locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Split into two parts, Better Call Saul is set for a two-episode premiere on AMC on April 18th. The first seven episodes will air in April and May, while the remainder will begin airing on July 11th after a six-week break.

    The Season 6 premiere will air almost exactly two years after the finale of Season 5. It was delayed first by the pandemic and then by Odenkirk’s scary heart attack last summer.

    An animated spin-off, Slippin’ Jimmy, will air sometime this spring.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Crying in H Mart Movie

Michelle Zauner Shares Update on Crying in H Mart Movie: Exclusive

March 10, 2022

charlie hickey announces debut album nervous at night stream title track

Charlie Hickey Announces Debut Album Nervous at Night, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 10, 2022

Mayhem

Mayhem Launch Their 2022 North American Tour in California: Recap + Photos

March 10, 2022

metal lords trailer

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film Metal Lords: Watch

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jimmy McGill Reaches His Final Form in Trailer for Final Season of Better Call Saul: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale