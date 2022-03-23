Menu
It’s Official: Beyoncé Will Perform at the Oscars

Billie Eilish is also confirmed to sing her Oscar-nominated James Bond theme

Billie Eilish and Beyonce
Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, photo via Instagram
March 22, 2022 | 8:00pm ET

    It’s official: Beyoncé will perform at the 2022 Academy Awards.

    The Academy has announced that Queen Bey will perform “Be Alive,” her Oscar-nominated song from King Richard, during Sunday’s awards show. It’ll mark her first public performance since 2020.

    Additionally, the Academy has confirmed that Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, will be on hand to perform “No Time to Die,” their Oscar-nominated theme song to the latest James Bond film of the same name.

    Two other Oscar nominees are also scheduled to hit the stage: Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Days Gold, and Sebastián Yara will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. Van Morrison, the fifth and final nominee for Best Original Song, was also invited to perform “Down to Joy” from Belfast, but is unable to attend the Oscars “due to his tour schedule.”

    The Oscars will also feature the first-ever performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. Plus, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, Sheila E., and music director Adam Blackstone will serve as the evening’s house band, and DJ D-Nice will be on-hand to spin.

    The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27th, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall serving as the show’s first hosts since 2018.

