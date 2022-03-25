Beyond the Boys’ Club: Dorothy

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and recently released a new single, “Scars,” with Upon Wings. This month’s piece features an interview with singer Dorothy.

Dorothy (full name Dorothy Martin) has crafted the album she always wanted to create with Gifts from the Holy Ghost. The set highlights Dorothy’s powerful, emotive vocals, as she sings about breaking free from oppression, saying farewell to demons and maintaining power in an uncertain world.

The name of the new album is inspired in part from a wild experience Dorothy had on a tour bus three years ago. After her guitar technician had an overdose, Dorothy started praying for him to make it through. While they believe he temporarily died, the technician was brought back to life. That experience and brush with divine intervention provided the early inspiration for the songs on Gifts from the Holy Ghost.

Gifts from the Holy Ghost will arrive on April 22 via Roc Nation. Today (March 24th), Dorothy announced the full track list of the set and shared a new single, “Black Sheep,” which can be streamed below, along with first single “Rest in Peace.”

Dorothy recently kicked off an extensive US tour that runs through a May 27th gig at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California. Tickets for her upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of the release, Dorothy checked in with Heavy Consequence for the latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” discussing the new album, her experience as a woman in the heavy music world, and much more. Read the interview below, and pre-order Gifts from the Holy Ghost here.

Congrats on your upcoming album, Gifts from the Holy Ghost. Tell me about the story behind the lead single, “Rest in Peace,” and why you chose to release it as the first taste of the new album.

It’s the first single, and I had the incredible honor of doing that song with Scott Stevens of Four Horsemen. I usually co-write everything, but for this album, I took a couple of songs from other writers that were all finished, because they were so powerful. I did the vocals in one day in a studio in Los Angeles and felt it was a strong performance and a good song to lead the album.