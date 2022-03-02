Menu
Big Thief Perform “Simulation Swarm” on Colbert: Watch

In support of their new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    Big Thief appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday for their first late-night performance in support of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Filmed remotely from their practice studio, the band ran through one of the album’s many standout tracks, “Simulation Swarm.” You can watch the below.

    Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Big Thief’s sprawling 20-song double album, was released in February (read our review here). In further support of its release, the band will launch a North American tour beginning in April, which you can find tickets to here.

    If you can’t make one of their upcoming shows in person, fret not. Big Thief have announced a one-off livestream taking place Thursday, March 17th on Drift. Tickets (priced at $15.00) are now available to purchase.

