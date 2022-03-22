Billie Eilish to Perform at the 2022 Oscars

To the surprise of no one, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to perform at the 2022 Academy Awards, during which she’ll play the Oscar-nominated “No Time to Die” with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

“No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond theme from the film of the same name, is up for Best Original Song. It’s a heavy favorite to pick up the award, having already snagged trophies at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Grammys.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the Oscars have a history of awarding Bond themes. Adele’s “Skyfall” from the 2012 movie of the same name was the first one to win the Best Original Song trophy, followed by Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s Spectre.

Eilish and FINNEAS join Travis Barker as currently revealed Oscars performers. The Blink-182 member will be featured in this year’s All-Star Band alongside piano legend Robert Glasper, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and the show’s music director Adam Blackstone. Also appearing will be DJ D-Nice and The Samples, a vocal group led by Green Day affiliate Jason White.

The 2022 Academy Awards will be aired on Sunday, March 27th, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall serving as the show’s first hosts since 2018. See all the full list of nominees here.

Eilish is currently on the road for her “Happier Than Ever World Tour” in support of her sophomore studio album of the same name. Read our recap of the kick-off show here, and grab your seat via Ticketmaster.

