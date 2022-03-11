Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Share “1 True Love” from Pixar’s Turning Red Soundtrack: Stream

Billie Eilish and her brother/musical partner in crime FINNEAS have shared the track “1 True Love” today, one of their multiple contributions to Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red. The new movie — whose protagonist is a 13-year-old girl named Mei who can transform into a giant red panda — features a fictional boyband called 4*Town, and the real-life pop duo were tasked with writing all of the group’s songs for the soundtrack.

Like the previously-shared “Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love” puts FINNEAS’ vocals at the forefront. But while the former song is a tried-and-true pop banger, this one takes things down a notch, resorting to a more balladic R&B-inspired sound. The track begins with a melodramatic piano riff that later explodes into a stadium-sized breakdown about halfway through.

“You’re my one true love,” FINNEAS repeats in the chorus. Considering Turning Red takes place in the early 2000s, “1 True Love” also has that sense of subtle corniness that made the IRL boybands of that era so iconic and lovable. Stream it below, followed by the full soundtrack — which also includes Ludwig Göransson’s score.

Related Video

In Turning Red, Mei’s involuntary animorphism only kicks in when she gets too excited or emotional about something, and she just so happens to also have a boyband obsession. Naturally, those two traits tend to pose some inconveniences for Mei, and “1 True Love” seems like the perfect recipe for getting her fangirl tendencies fired up. Turning Red is in theaters now.

Eilish kicked off her long-awaited “Happier Than Ever World Tour” last month in support of her sophomore studio album of the same name; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster. She and FINNEAS also recently nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”