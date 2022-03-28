Now, here’s a performance to die for: Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards — alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS — to sing “No Time to Die,” her Oscar-winning James Bond theme.

The performance followed a 60th anniversary tribute to Bond held earlier in the evening. FINNEAS accompanied his sister on piano, singing backup vocals as she commanded the stage in a dramatic black blouse and trousers. As she crooned the delicate melody, a laser light show cut through the air around here, and a full orchestra swelled to meet the moment. Watch Eilish’s performance below, and check out the full winner’s list here.

From the film of the same name, “No Time to Die” went on to win Best Original Song this year (it’s also accumulated trophies at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Grammys). Historically, the Academy has had an affinity for Bond themes; Adele’s “Skyfall” from 2012’s Skyfall won Best Original Song, as did Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s Spectre.

Eilish is currently on the road for her “Happier Than Ever World Tour” in support of her sophomore album. Grab tickets for her upcoming shows Ticketmaster. She and FINNEAS also recently contributed some faux-boy band hits to the soundtrack of Pixar’s Turning Red.

