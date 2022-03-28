Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

2022 Oscars: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Perform “No Time to Die”

Eilish was accompanied by a full orchestra with her brother on piano

billie eilish finneas no time to die james bond oscars 2022 watch stream
Billie Eilish, photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 27, 2022 | 10:25pm ET

    Now, here’s a performance to die for: Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards — alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS — to sing “No Time to Die,” her Oscar-winning James Bond theme.

    The performance followed a 60th anniversary tribute to Bond held earlier in the evening. FINNEAS accompanied his sister on piano, singing backup vocals as she commanded the stage in a dramatic black blouse and trousers. As she crooned the delicate melody, a laser light show cut through the air around here, and a full orchestra swelled to meet the moment. Watch Eilish’s performance below, and check out the full winner’s list here.

    From the film of the same name, “No Time to Die” went on to win Best Original Song this year (it’s also accumulated trophies at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Grammys). Historically, the Academy has had an affinity for Bond themes; Adele’s “Skyfall” from 2012’s Skyfall won Best Original Song, as did Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s Spectre.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Eilish is currently on the road for her “Happier Than Ever World Tour” in support of her sophomore album. Grab tickets for her upcoming shows Ticketmaster. She and FINNEAS also recently contributed some faux-boy band hits to the soundtrack of Pixar’s Turning Red.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Oscars 2022: Funniest Moments from Hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall: Watch

March 27, 2022

BTS Oscars cameo

BTS Share Their Favorite Musical Film Moments in Surprise Oscars Appearance: Watch

March 27, 2022

will smith chris rock 2022 oscars slap strike punch

2022 Oscars: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock: "Keep My Wife's Name Out of Your Fucking Mouth"

March 27, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Bruno

2022 Oscars: Encanto Cast Perform "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" with Megan Thee Stallion

March 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Oscars: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Perform "No Time to Die"

Menu Shop Search Sale