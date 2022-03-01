Menu
xiv and biosphere Share Origins of New Song “BLASTOFF!” with koven wei: Exclusive

The song arrives today with xiv and biosphere's joint ten-song project, Calamity

xiv and koven wei, photo by Amanda Kuo
Mary Siroky
March 1, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    With Origins, artists get the chance to share insights on their latest release. Today, xiv and biosphere share the inspiration behind their collaboration with Toronto-based artist koven wei. 

    xiv and biosphere are getting intergalactic. Their joint project, Calamity (available to stream today, March 1st) is a 10-track journey that feels like a cross between a concept album and an atmospheric mixtape, complete with star-crossed lovers and plenty of longing.

    Vocalist xiv and producer biosphere released track “On You” in October of 2021 before recruiting fellow Canadian up-and-coming artist koven wei for this next single. It’s no surprise that xiv mentions South Korean artist collective Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) as an influence — the extremely successful group has set the stage for a new kind of artist path, one that allows friends and collaborators to carve out their own niches amid a major label-heavy industry.

    “When I was in the studio session alongside our feature, koven wei, I had already pictured how this music video was going to look,” xiv shares. To bring the vision to life, the crew hit the ground running, tapping into that self-starter, industrious energy to take things into the stratosphere.

    Hear “BLASTOFF!” and check out xiv and biosphere’s full Origins of the track below.

