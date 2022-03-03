Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols will support the outing

black label society spring 2022 us tour
Black Label Society (photo by Jen Rosenstein)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 3, 2022 | 12:23pm ET

    Black Label Society have announced a Spring 2022 headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols.

    The outing kicks off April 30th in San Diego and runs through a May 21st date in Indwood, West Virginia, with Zakk Wylde and company hitting smaller markets across the Midwest and South. Strauss and Nichols will open most dates, with Black Stone Cherry playing in place of Strauss at the final two shows. Buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Commented Strauss, who also plays lead guitar in Alice Cooper’s band: “We will be hitting the road at the end of April in support of the almighty BLACK LABEL SOCIETY!!!! Can’t wait to share the stage with these titans of guitar Zakk Wylde and Jared James Nichols… the blonde guitar brigade is coming!”

    Advertisement

    The trek will lead up to Black Label Society’s appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 19th. The band is coming off a successful 2021 campaign, including the release of a new album, Doom Crew Inc., and an extensive tour with Obituary and Prong.

    Zakk Wylde Interview Ozzy
     Editor's Pick
    Zakk Wylde Talks Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Album, Eddie Van Halen Reverence, and More

    We recently caught up with Wylde, who discussed the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album, his reverence for Eddie Van Halen, and more. You can see that video interview and Black Label Society’s upcoming tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Black Label Society’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols:
    04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
    05/01 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Social Outdoors
    05/03 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
    05/05 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
    05/06 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino
    05/07 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort
    05/09 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
    05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    05/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    05/14 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club
    05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
    05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    05/18 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *
    05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
    05/20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues **
    05/21 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres **
    * = No Nita Strauss
    ** = with Black Stone Cherry/no Nita Strauss

    Advertisement

    blacklabelsocietynitastrauss2022better Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sg goodman teeth marks new album title track stream

S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Teeth Marks, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 3, 2022

The Weeknd 2022 summer tour

How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd's 2022 Tour

March 3, 2022

The Weeknd 2022 tour dates

The Weeknd Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

March 3, 2022

They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share "From the Floor": Stream

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale