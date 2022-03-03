Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Black Label Society have announced a Spring 2022 headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols.
The outing kicks off April 30th in San Diego and runs through a May 21st date in Indwood, West Virginia, with Zakk Wylde and company hitting smaller markets across the Midwest and South. Strauss and Nichols will open most dates, with Black Stone Cherry playing in place of Strauss at the final two shows. Buy tickets via Ticketmaster.
Commented Strauss, who also plays lead guitar in Alice Cooper’s band: “We will be hitting the road at the end of April in support of the almighty BLACK LABEL SOCIETY!!!! Can’t wait to share the stage with these titans of guitar Zakk Wylde and Jared James Nichols… the blonde guitar brigade is coming!”
The trek will lead up to Black Label Society’s appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 19th. The band is coming off a successful 2021 campaign, including the release of a new album, Doom Crew Inc., and an extensive tour with Obituary and Prong.
We recently caught up with Wylde, who discussed the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album, his reverence for Eddie Van Halen, and more. You can see that video interview and Black Label Society’s upcoming tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Black Label Society’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols:
04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
05/01 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Social Outdoors
05/03 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
05/05 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
05/06 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino
05/07 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort
05/09 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
05/14 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club
05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
05/18 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *
05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues **
05/21 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres **
* = No Nita Strauss
** = with Black Stone Cherry/no Nita Strauss