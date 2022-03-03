Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Black Label Society have announced a Spring 2022 headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols.

The outing kicks off April 30th in San Diego and runs through a May 21st date in Indwood, West Virginia, with Zakk Wylde and company hitting smaller markets across the Midwest and South. Strauss and Nichols will open most dates, with Black Stone Cherry playing in place of Strauss at the final two shows. Buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

Commented Strauss, who also plays lead guitar in Alice Cooper’s band: “We will be hitting the road at the end of April in support of the almighty BLACK LABEL SOCIETY!!!! Can’t wait to share the stage with these titans of guitar Zakk Wylde and Jared James Nichols… the blonde guitar brigade is coming!”

Advertisement

The trek will lead up to Black Label Society’s appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 19th. The band is coming off a successful 2021 campaign, including the release of a new album, Doom Crew Inc., and an extensive tour with Obituary and Prong.

We recently caught up with Wylde, who discussed the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album, his reverence for Eddie Van Halen, and more. You can see that video interview and Black Label Society’s upcoming tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Black Label Society’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols:

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

05/01 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Social Outdoors

05/03 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

05/05 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

05/06 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino

05/07 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort

05/09 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

05/14 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club

05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/18 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues **

05/21 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres **

* = No Nita Strauss

** = with Black Stone Cherry/no Nita Strauss

Advertisement