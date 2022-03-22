black midi Unveil Cavalcovers EP with Taylor Swift, King Crimson Covers: Stream

London experimental rock band black midi have released the 3-track Cavalcovers EP to mark the first day of their North American tour. Stream it and find the band’s full itinerary below.

Cavalcovers, a play on the group’s 2021 sophomore record Cavalcade, pulls from a series of recordings the band produced last summer for those who pre-ordered the album. The original five tracks were selected through fan voting and released on limited edition flexi discs. The new digital release features their renditions of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.”

The compilation exhibits the trio’s typical clash of genres, with the sonically deranged but technically proficient “Schizoid Man” preceding their remarkably restrained take on Swift’s sappy fairytale single. While the former is a more natural fit, especially with the band’s regular use of the wailing saxophone from touring member Kaidi Akinnibi, they approach each track in earnest. No word if their genuine embrace of Swift’s catalogue spells peace between black midi and Swiftie affiliate Ed Sheeran, but their surprisingly solid cover of “Love Story” would make quite the first step.

The EP concludes with drummer Morgan Simpson in his first lead vocal appearance, trading Captain Beefheart’s signature howl for a sneering, delightfully deep growl. The freewheeling jam inexplicably diverges into U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” before getting steered back to Simpson maniacally laughing at his final ad-lib: “you don’t know ‘Moonlight on Vermont.'”

The band are set to trek around North America starting tonight (March 22nd) in Madison, Wisconsin through April before wrapping at Coachella. They’ll then embark on a European leg that features stops at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury. Find your place in the group’s touring cavalcade via North American tour.

Cavalcovers EP Artwork:

Cavalcovers EP Tracklist:

01. 21st Century Schizoid Man

02. Love Story

03. Moonlight On Vermont

black midi 2022 Tour Dates:

03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/28 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/02 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/05 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

04/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

05/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/10 — Grenoble, FR @ La Bobine

05/11 — Milan, IT @ Santeria

05/12 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

05/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex

05/15 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

05/16 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

05/18 — Lille, DR @ Aeronef

05/31 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/11 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

06/22-26 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29-07/03 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival

06/30 — Bucharest, RO @ Club Control

07/01-03 – Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest

07/07-09 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

07/13 — London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House

07/13-17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

09/01-04 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

