black midi Unveil Cavalcovers EP with Taylor Swift, King Crimson Covers: Stream

The EP release marks the start of the band's 2022 tour

black midi cavalcovers EP stream
black midi, photo by Yis Kid
March 22, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    London experimental rock band black midi have released the 3-track Cavalcovers EP to mark the first day of their North American tour. Stream it and find the band’s full itinerary below.

    Cavalcovers, a play on the group’s 2021 sophomore record Cavalcade, pulls from a series of recordings the band produced last summer for those who pre-ordered the album. The original five tracks were selected through fan voting and released on limited edition flexi discs. The new digital release features their renditions of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.”

    The compilation exhibits the trio’s typical clash of genres, with the sonically deranged but technically proficient “Schizoid Man” preceding their remarkably restrained take on Swift’s sappy fairytale single. While the former is a more natural fit, especially with the band’s regular use of the wailing saxophone from touring member Kaidi Akinnibi, they approach each track in earnest. No word if their genuine embrace of Swift’s catalogue spells peace between black midi and Swiftie affiliate Ed Sheeran, but their surprisingly solid cover of “Love Story” would make quite the first step.

    Related Video

    The EP concludes with drummer Morgan Simpson in his first lead vocal appearance, trading Captain Beefheart’s signature howl for a sneering, delightfully deep growl. The freewheeling jam inexplicably diverges into U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” before getting steered back to Simpson maniacally laughing at his final ad-lib: “you don’t know ‘Moonlight on Vermont.'”

    The band are set to trek around North America starting tonight (March 22nd) in Madison, Wisconsin through April before wrapping at Coachella. They’ll then embark on a European leg that features stops at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury. Find your place in the group’s touring cavalcade via North American tour.

    Cavalcovers EP Artwork:

    black midi cavalcovers EP artwork

    Cavalcovers EP Tracklist:
    01. 21st Century Schizoid Man
    02. Love Story
    03. Moonlight On Vermont

    black midi 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    03/28 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
    03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    04/02 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/05 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
    04/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
    04/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    04/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
    05/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    05/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    05/10 — Grenoble, FR @ La Bobine
    05/11 — Milan, IT @ Santeria
    05/12 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    05/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
    05/15 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
    05/16 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
    05/18 — Lille, DR @ Aeronef
    05/31 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival
    06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/09 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
    06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
    06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
    06/22-26 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/29-07/03 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival
    06/30 — Bucharest, RO @ Club Control
    07/01-03 – Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest
    07/07-09 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda
    07/13 — London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House
    07/13-17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
    09/01-04 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

