black midi Unveil Cavalcovers EP with Taylor Swift, King Crimson Covers: Stream

London experimental rock band black midi have released the 3-track Cavalcovers EP to mark the first day of their North American tour. Stream it and find the band’s full itinerary below.
Cavalcovers, a play on the group’s 2021 sophomore record Cavalcade, pulls from a series of recordings the band produced last summer for those who pre-ordered the album. The original five tracks were selected through fan voting and released on limited edition flexi discs. The new digital release features their renditions of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.”
The compilation exhibits the trio’s typical clash of genres, with the sonically deranged but technically proficient “Schizoid Man” preceding their remarkably restrained take on Swift’s sappy fairytale single. While the former is a more natural fit, especially with the band’s regular use of the wailing saxophone from touring member Kaidi Akinnibi, they approach each track in earnest. No word if their genuine embrace of Swift’s catalogue spells peace between black midi and Swiftie affiliate Ed Sheeran, but their surprisingly solid cover of “Love Story” would make quite the first step.
The EP concludes with drummer Morgan Simpson in his first lead vocal appearance, trading Captain Beefheart’s signature howl for a sneering, delightfully deep growl. The freewheeling jam inexplicably diverges into U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” before getting steered back to Simpson maniacally laughing at his final ad-lib: “you don’t know ‘Moonlight on Vermont.'”
The band are set to trek around North America starting tonight (March 22nd) in Madison, Wisconsin through April before wrapping at Coachella. They’ll then embark on a European leg that features stops at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury. Find your place in the group’s touring cavalcade via North American tour.
Cavalcovers EP Artwork:
Cavalcovers EP Tracklist:
01. 21st Century Schizoid Man
02. Love Story
03. Moonlight On Vermont
black midi 2022 Tour Dates:
03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/28 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/02 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/05 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
04/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
05/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/10 — Grenoble, FR @ La Bobine
05/11 — Milan, IT @ Santeria
05/12 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
05/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
05/15 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
05/16 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
05/18 — Lille, DR @ Aeronef
05/31 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival
06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
06/11 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
06/22-26 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29-07/03 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival
06/30 — Bucharest, RO @ Club Control
07/01-03 – Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest
07/07-09 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda
07/13 — London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House
07/13-17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
09/01-04 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival