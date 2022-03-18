Menu
Bladee and Ecco2k Release Surprise Album Crest: Stream

The Swedish duo will also join Whitearmor and Thaiboy Digital on a North American tour

Bladee and Ecco2K, photo courtesy of the artists
March 18, 2022 | 3:07pm ET

    Bladee and Ecco2K dropped a surprise on their fans today in the form of their brand new album Crest via YEAR0001. Stream the full project below.

    Produced by the pair’s longtime collaborator Whitearmor entirely in a tiny red cabin located in the south of their native Sweden, the nine-track album contains tracks like “The Flag Is Raised,” “5 Star Crest (4 Vattenrum),” “Desire Is a Trap,” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

    The Stockholm-based hyperpop duo’s collaborative studio set serves as a follow-up to their latest single “Amygdala” as well as Bladee’s 2021 album The Fool. Ecco2K’s most recent albums, E and Trash Island, were both released back in 2019.

    Stream Crest and check out the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

    This week, the duo will also join Whitearmor and Thaiboy Digital as Drain Gang for their North American headlining tour, which kicks off tonight with back-to-back nights at Knockdown Center in Brooklyn. From there, the trek will hit major cities including Washington, DC, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, and Vancouver before closing with a two-night stand at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles.

    See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets here.

    Crest Artwork:

    Crest Tracklist:
    01. The Flag is Raised
    02. 5 Star Crest (4 Vattenrum)
    03. White Meadow
    04. Faust
    05. Yeses (Red Cross)
    06. Desire is a Trap
    07. Chaos Follows
    08. Girls Just Want to Have Fun
    09. Heaven Sings

    Drain Gang 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center
    03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center
    03/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    03/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    03/26 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/28 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
    03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
    04/01 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    04/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    04/08 — Oakland, CA @ Complex
    04/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe Theater
    04/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe Theater

