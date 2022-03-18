Bladee and Ecco2k Release Surprise Album Crest: Stream

Bladee and Ecco2K dropped a surprise on their fans today in the form of their brand new album Crest via YEAR0001. Stream the full project below.

Produced by the pair’s longtime collaborator Whitearmor entirely in a tiny red cabin located in the south of their native Sweden, the nine-track album contains tracks like “The Flag Is Raised,” “5 Star Crest (4 Vattenrum),” “Desire Is a Trap,” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

The Stockholm-based hyperpop duo’s collaborative studio set serves as a follow-up to their latest single “Amygdala” as well as Bladee’s 2021 album The Fool. Ecco2K’s most recent albums, E and Trash Island, were both released back in 2019.

Stream Crest and check out the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

This week, the duo will also join Whitearmor and Thaiboy Digital as Drain Gang for their North American headlining tour, which kicks off tonight with back-to-back nights at Knockdown Center in Brooklyn. From there, the trek will hit major cities including Washington, DC, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, and Vancouver before closing with a two-night stand at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets here.

Crest Artwork:

Crest Tracklist:

01. The Flag is Raised

02. 5 Star Crest (4 Vattenrum)

03. White Meadow

04. Faust

05. Yeses (Red Cross)

06. Desire is a Trap

07. Chaos Follows

08. Girls Just Want to Have Fun

09. Heaven Sings

Drain Gang 2022 Tour Dates:

03/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/26 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/28 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

04/01 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/08 — Oakland, CA @ Complex

04/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe Theater

04/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe Theater

