Blondie Announce US Tour with The Damned

Blondie are teaming up with fellow punk rock greats The Damned for a US tour this summer.
Taking place in August, the 10-date tour includes shows in Boston, New York, D.C., Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, and more.
A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code AGAINSTTHEODDS)via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 4th.
Blondie have several other dates on the calendar, including an appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest opposite Morrissey, Bauhaus, and DEVO, as well as a run of west coast shows in May and a UK tour in April/May. Check out the band’s full touring schedule below.
Last year, Blondie’s Debby Harry and Chris Stein shared insight into their signature tune, “Rapture,” in an episode of The Story Behind the Song. Listen here.
Blondie 2022 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
04/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
04/29 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
05/01 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
05/02 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/18 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys
05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater *
08/14 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *
08/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
08/18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
08/20 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino *
08/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Bradley Music Center *
08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House *
08/26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
* = w/ The Damned