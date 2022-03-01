Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Blondie Announce US Tour with The Damned

The punk legends will share the stage in August

Blondie 2022 tour dates
Blondie, photo by Guy Furrow
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 1, 2022 | 10:53am ET

    Blondie are teaming up with fellow punk rock greats The Damned for a US tour this summer.

    Taking place in August, the 10-date tour includes shows in Boston, New York, D.C., Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code AGAINSTTHEODDS)via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 4th.

    Related Video

    Blondie have several other dates on the calendar, including an appearance at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest opposite Morrissey, Bauhaus, and DEVO, as well as a run of west coast shows in May and a UK tour in April/May. Check out the band’s full touring schedule below.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Blondie’s Debby Harry and Chris Stein shared insight into their signature tune, “Rapture,” in an episode of The Story Behind the Song. Listen here.

    Blondie 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    04/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
    04/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
    04/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
    04/29 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
    05/01 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    05/02 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    05/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
    05/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    05/14 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/15 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest
    05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/18 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys
    05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
    08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater *
    08/14 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *
    08/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
    08/18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
    08/20 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino *
    08/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Bradley Music Center *
    08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House *
    08/26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
    08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

    * = w/ The Damned

    Blondie The Damned 2022 tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Offspring 2022 tour dates

The Offspring Announce 2022 US Tour

March 1, 2022

Greta Van Fleet 2022 tour

Greta Van Fleet Announce 42-Date North American Tour

March 1, 2022

Glenn Danzig

Danzig Announces Spring 2022 US Tour with Cradle of Filth and Crobot

February 28, 2022

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 tour dates info

How to Get Tickets to Brooks & Dunn’s 2022 Tour

February 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blondie Announce US Tour with The Damned

Menu Shop Search Sale