Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

Our Track by Track feature series gives artists the chance to share the stories behind the songs on their newest release. Today, Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses break down their new album, The Silence in Between.

Today (March 4th) marks the release of Bob Moses’ latest record, The Silence in Between.

Bob Moses (Tom Howie and Jim Vallance) have made a name for themselves thanks to their emotional, brooding take on the house/pop hybrid that is so popular among live audiences. Since the release of their breakout single “Tearing Me Up” in 2015, the duo has become a mainstay on the festival circuit, while their live show and subsequent releases continue to prove their staying power.

Now, Bob Moses is back and hoping to further cement their reputation with a new LP. On The Silence in Between, however, Howie and Vallance have taken a somewhat darker direction. While they most certainly haven’t abandoned their dance fundamentals, several tracks let the act’s other, more left-field musical influences poke through. “Love Brand New” shows an affinity for ’90s alternative and (dare we say) industrial, while “Ordinary Friend” includes a piano melody not dissimilar to one you might find on a John Carpenter soundtrack.

Advertisement

Yet, the album isn’t without its hopeful moments. “Hanging On” is optimistic and rave-ready, as Howie assuredly sings, “Don’t get me wrong/ I’m still hanging on.” The song’s accompanying music video matches the theme of optimism in the face of darkness. While the duo dramatically performs the cut, party-goers help each other escape a crumbling dancefloor — both literally and figuratively hanging on.

On their first release for Astralwerks, longtime fans will appreciate that the duo are as moody and cinematic as ever. With lead single “Love Brand New” climbing the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, The Silence in Between seems primed to propel Bob Moses to the position of 2022 radio staple and reassure their long-standing reputation as an impressive live act. The act heads out on tour in support of the new release starting March 20th; you can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile, listen to The Silence in Between and check out Howie and Vallance’s exclusive breakdown of the project below.

Advertisement