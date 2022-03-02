Menu
Brad Pitt Fights a Train Full of Assassins in First Trailer for Bullet Train: Watch

The action comedy co-stars Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King

bullit train trailer brad pitt sandra bullock watch stream
Bullit Train (Sony Pictures)
March 2, 2022 | 11:20am ET

    Brad Pitt’s character thinks, “If you put peace out in the world, you get peace back,” but that philosophy seems poorly suited for a train full of murderous assassins in the first trailer for Bullet Train. The new film from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch comes to theaters July 15th.

    Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, Bullet Train follow Ladybug (Pitt), a retired criminal fixer who gets back into the game with a “simple first job back.” He thinks he’s merely snatching a briefcase from a train hurtling through Japan, but he soon finds himself squaring off against a killer crew of fellow passengers.

    In the trailer, Pitt gets stabbed by Bad Bunny, tries to keep a fight silent in the Quiet Car with Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, blocks a needle from Zazie Beetz, and squirms under the watchful eye of Joey King. There are also swords to duck, oversized Japanese mascots to punch, and more explosions than the Fourth of July. Throughout, Ladybug takes orders from Maria Beetle, whose full face we never see, but whose voice is unmistakably Sandra Bullock’s.

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon also co-star. Check out the trailer for Bullet Train below.

