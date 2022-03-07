Brave Ukrainian Girl Sings “Let It Go” Inside Bomb Shelter: Watch

With a bomb shelter as her stage and dozens of people seeking safety as her audience, a young Ukrainian girl named Amelia has captured the world’s attention with a defiant performance of Frozen’s “Let It Go.”

Marta Smekhova was a member of the audience, and she filmed and uploaded the performance with the permission of Amelia’s mother. “From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence,” Smekhova wrote. “[E]veryone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears.”

“Let It Go” has become an anthem for overcoming adversity, with lyrics such as, “Let the storm rage on/ The cold never bothered me any way.” The song takes on new meaning as Russian troops shell Ukrainian cities as part of an unprovoked invasion.

Amelia’s recital has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, even attracting the praise of the Frozen cast. Idina Menzel, who sang the song as Elsa in the 2013 film, wrote on Twitter, “We see you. We really, really see you.” Josh Gad, who played the sentient snowman Olaf, added, “My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless.” Check out Amelia’s performance below.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher pledged $3 million to Ukrainian refugees. Live Nation, Spotify, and Netflix have all pulled their business from Russia, while artists including Green Day, Nick Cave, and Iggy Pop have canceled Russian tour dates. Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, and Paramount also paused major film releases in the country.

